Romanian anti-corruption protest powers past the 500-day mark

By Jennifer Rankin / The Guardian, SIBIU, Romania

Every day when the Lutheran church bell strikes noon, people fall silent in a leafy street in the Transylvanian city of Sibiu. For more than 500 days, in snow, drizzle and scorching sun, a group of residents has staged a silent protest in the center of the picturesque city.

Always at the same time, and always at the same place: outside the headquarters of Romania’s ruling Social Democrat party (PSD), which is embroiled in corruption scandals and accused by Brussels of flouting democratic values.

The message to the PSD is simple, Ciprian Ciocan said: “We know what you are doing and we are watching every move that you do, and we are here to defend the rule of law.”

He said he never knows how many people will show up to protest.

Ciocan, a 30-year old entrepreneur-turned-leader of a nongovernmental organization, was one of the founders of V Vedem din Sibiu, which can be translated as “we are watching you from Sibiu.”

Its logo is styled after the traditional windows in Sibiu’s steep red-tiled roofs: narrow ovals that look like shrewdly watchful eyes.

The grassroots movement is another sign of the struggle for the soul of the former communist country, one of the EU’s newest, poorest and most corrupt members.

V Vedem din Sibiu began on Dec. 11, 2017, when the government attempted to overhaul the judiciary in a way critics said increased state control over judges and the widely respected National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA).

Since the PSD came to power, Romania has experienced its biggest protests since the fall of communism, in Bucharest and dozens of towns and cities.

While large demonstrations come and go, Sibiu’s silent flash mob never stops.

“Those 15 minutes every day, it is like a flame that never goes out,” said Ciocan, who ensures protests are filmed for Facebook, where they pick up a few thousand views. “Somebody knows that there are still people in Sibiu, no matter whether it rains or snows or whatever.”

Bianca Toma of the Romanian Centre for European Policies, an organization that supports the group, said this kind of protest is unusual for a small city.

Sibiu is home to 154,000 people, a small share of Romania’s 19.6 million citizens.

“They were the first local group and what they have done with their protest is quite interesting and impressive, because usually Bucharest or big cities like Cluj were first to react to what is happening,” Toma said.

On an overcast, drizzly day in May, about 25 people of all ages showed up. The protest takes place in Sibiu’s picturesque center, where handsome Baroque buildings testify to its former life as Hermannstadt, the center of German-speaking Transylvania.

Some protesters had Romanian and EU flags. Others brought handmade signs reading “resist” or accusing the PSD and its junior coalition partner, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, of being “a mafia.”

Across the street, nobody entered or left the PSD headquarters, an elegant sand-colored building, with large windows covered with book displays and posters.

Diana Manta, a 37-year-old who works in publishing, tries to come every day.

“My lunch break is here,” she said. “I do this because I am against corruption, I am against the politicians who are leading Romania currently and because I see corruption affecting our lives. We don’t have hospitals because of corruption, we don’t have decent schools for our kids, we don’t have roads.”