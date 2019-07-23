Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?

By Vera Eckert / Reuters, FRANKFURT, Germany

Germany, a poster child for responsible electricity generation, is renouncing nuclear and coal. The problem is, many power producers and grid operators said, it might struggle to keep the lights on.

The country, the biggest electricity market in the EU, is abandoning nuclear power by 2022 due to safety concerns compounded by the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in Japan and phasing out coal plants over the next 19 years to combat climate change.

In the next three years alone, conventional energy capacity is expected to fall by one-fifth, leaving it short of the country’s peak power demand.

There is disagreement over whether there will be sufficient reliable capacity to preclude the possibility of outages, which could hammer the operations of industrial companies.

The Berlin government, in a report issued this month, said the situation was secure, and shortfalls could be offset by better energy efficiency, a steadily rising supply of solar and wind power as well as electricity imports.

Others are not as confident, including many utilities, network operators, manufacturing companies and analysts.

Katharina Reiche, chief executive of the VKU association of local utilities, many of which face falling profitability as plants close, said the government’s strategy was risky, because it had not stress-tested all scenarios.

She characterized the plan as “walking a tightrope without a safety net.”

Utilities and grid firms have said if the weather is unfavorable for lengthy periods, green power supply can be negligible, while storage is still largely non-existent.

Capacity aside, the network to transport renewable power from north to south is also years and thousands of kilometers behind schedule, they added.

Stefan Kapferer, head of Germany’s energy industry group BDEW, said it would be risky to rely on imports.

“Conventional power capacity is falling nearly everywhere in Europe and more volatile capacity is being built up,” he said.

The government rejected such concerns, saying the likelihood of plant crashes or identical weather conditions across Europe was remote.

However, regardless of reliability, Germany becoming a net power importer would have major consequences for the whole continent, whose power markets are interlinked under EU single-market rules — and are dominated by exports from Germany.

The shift comes at a time when nuclear plants in France, another major exporter to the rest of Europe, are aging fast — meaning it is also increasingly likely to rely on imports.

Searing summer temperatures rising to record levels in parts of Europe highlight a quandary facing the continent: How to phase out the fossil fuels driving global warming, while avoiding power shortfalls in an era when there could be increasing spikes in demand from cooling systems and expanding data centers.

Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, should lose 12.5 gigawatts (GW) of coal capacity by 2022 and its final 10GW of nuclear power, leaving below 80GW of conventional capacity, according to recommendations from a government-commissioned panel in January.

There would still be nearly enough reliable capacity to meet the country’s peak demand of about 82GW, with rising green capacity and the option of imports providing a comfortable cushion, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said this month.