By Alexandra Harney / Reuters, SHANGHAI

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and at least one other US university have research partnerships with a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company that has business ties with police in China’s Xinjiang region, where a sweeping crackdown on Uighurs has drawn international condemnation.

A 2016 government procurement announcement named a subsidiary of iFlytek Co (科大訊飛) as the sole supplier of 25 “voiceprint” collection systems to police in Kashgar, a city in Xinjiang.

Another iFlytek subsidiary signed a “strategic cooperation framework agreement” with Xinjiang’s prison administration bureau, according to a May 2017 company blog post on social media platform WeChat.

Authorities can use voiceprint technology, which captures the unique signatures of a person’s voice, to help track and identify people, human rights activists say.

Reporters found no evidence that any of the universities were directly involved in creating technology for iFlytek (科大訊飛), or that their work was intended for use in Xinjiang, where Uighurs, a Muslim minority group, are kept under tight surveillance, including in “re-education camps.”

Still, some US universities are taking a closer look at their collaborations with Chinese technology companies in light of the US-China trade conflict, Washington’s scrutiny of telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and reports of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

MIT, for instance, announced in April that it would sever ties with Huawei and rival ZTE Corp (中興通訊), which the US government says are a security risk.

Other institutions, including the University of California, Berkeley, have also halted funding from Huawei for all research partnerships.

iFlytek declined to comment on its business with China’s security agencies in Xinjiang and elsewhere in the country.

In a statement sent via WeChat, a representative said that “some of the cooperation and content relates to security matters.”

The company added that the research at MIT is “based on the common understanding of using artificial intelligence to build a beautiful world” and that iFlytek is a “socially responsible company.”

MIT last year announced a five-year agreement under which iFlytek would help underwrite three research projects at the university’s renowned Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).

The projects relate to AI in healthcare, speech recognition and what CSAIL described in its announcement as creating “more human-like AI.”

“CSAIL understands and has considered the concerns that have been raised about this work, but [we] decided it was nevertheless appropriate to continue, because the results of all three projects can be published in open scientific literature and the research is not expected to have immediate applications,” lab spokesman Adam Conner-Simons said in an e-mail.

MIT researcher Randall Davis said that iFlytek had not interfered with his healthcare-focused research, which relates to using AI-powered analysis to help diagnose cognitive decline.

“We want a system that really understands what you’re talking about or what you really want by the look on your face,” said Davis, a professor of engineering and computer science.

iFlytek had not sent anyone to work in his lab and does not have exclusive access to the results of his research, he added.