[ LETTERS ]

Chiang’s statues

In response to an article by Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington, my opinion regarding Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) statues, scattered all across Taiwan, is similar to that of New Power Party Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) (“Legislator urges action on Chiang Kai-shek statues,” June 4, page 3).

I believe that Chiang’s statues should all be removed or relocated. Taiwan is now a democratic country. Statues celebrating an oppressive authoritarian dictator no longer reflect the country’s values.

Chiang’s ruthless rule and complete control were maintained by stepping on the corpses of Taiwanese citizens. Thousands of innocent people perished under the rule of dictator Chiang. The horrid 228 Massacre in 1947, commenced under his command, killed more than 28,000 Taiwanese.

In his authority, he made free speech a crime. Those who dared to speak up and criticize or oppose the government during that period went missing. It has been estimated that up to 3,000 Taiwanese who opposed him or spoke ill of him were executed.

Today, Taiwan is a progressive democratic country that values the lives of its citizens. It is a country that stands for freedom of speech and basic human rights. Chiang no longer has his authoritarian grip on Taiwan.

Hence, his statues, which symbolize a time of his cruelty and dictatorship, should be removed.

Taiwan has moved on since and we no longer have to live in his shadow.

Irene Tang

Taipei

Bicycle route

While news of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ plan to splurge billions upgrading the nation’s circuitous bicycle route sounds like a wonderful idea, there is a fundamental problem (“MOTC to upgrade round-the-nation cycling route,” June 3, page 1).

Regardless of how well the route is signposted, the fact remains that sections of it will still involve riding on many kilometers of monotonous highway.

If you have ever pedaled on Highway No. 9 south of Hualien, or along Highway No. 1 in Pingtung — both incorporated in the route — I seriously doubt you would chose to repeat the feat. As one of your contributors put it back in Nov. 8. 2013: “By the time we reached Taichung, we were growing tired of chewing up kilometer after kilometer of flat highway between interchangeable urban centers.”

I fail to see how the Tourism Bureau can be happy with that kind of reporting.

Hopefully the ministry will focus more on the 25 branch lines, especially ones that weave through some of Taiwan’s bucolic landscape, and consider routes such as Highway No. 7.

This route is simply a provincial road with little traffic and winds through spectacular scenery. Passing over the central mountains, it links Taoyuan with Yilan, and branches south to Lishan. From there there’s the thrill of cycling down Taroko Gorge on Highway No. 8, which should be on the bucket list of every cycle tourist.

As an avid cyclist who has cycled in over 40 countries and written various magazine articles about cycle touring, it saddens me that so many fellow riders blindly follow this round-Taiwan route.

I have explored lots of Taiwan in the 20 years I’ve lived here and know the island has so much to attract cyclists, and also know that having new road markings won’t give any cycle tourist a buzz.

Graham Finch

Taoyuan