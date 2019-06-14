Impenetrable Tokyo might be opening up at last

By Justin McCurry / The Guardian, TOKYO

On a warm evening last month in the narrow alleys of Omoide Yokocho (Memory Lane) in Tokyo’s Kabukicho District, tourists perched on stools study English-language menus offering skewers of grilled meat and vegetables. Others crowd into the garish, glowing Robot Restaurant, a cavernous hall of flashing neon and dancing animatronic figures, or snap selfies in front of the giant replica head of the city’s sci-fi nemesis, Godzilla.

In neighbouring Shibuya they drive convoys of go-karts through the streets wearing costumes bearing a suspicious resemblance to Mario, Luigi and the other Mario Kart characters. (Last week Nintendo successfully sued the “MariCar” company for copyright infringement for the second time.)

After many decades as a famously impenetrable city to visitors, Japan’s capital is finally beginning to face outward. Tourism last year — particularly from China, but also Western countries — rose to record levels and next summer the city will slide open its doors for the Olympics and Paralympics. The country has relaxed its restrictive immigration rules, a move that promises to transform Tokyo. The capital is already dotted with coworking spaces, artisanal coffee shops, international brand boutiques and the other accoutrements of a “global” city.

By many sensible measures, it met that criteria long ago. It is the world’s largest megalopolis, by far, with 13 million people in the central wards and a greater metropolitan area home to 37 million (Delhi is second with 27 million). It boasts the world’s largest metro economy, with a GDP bigger than that of New York and London, and is home to more global company headquarters than any other city. Its public transport network, cleanliness, low crime rate and cuisine are unrivaled.

However, by other reckonings, Tokyo remains slightly out of step with its global cousins. Women remain rare in senior business and government positions, restaurants still fill with carcinogenic cigarette smoke and an alarming number of Tokyo citizens die from overwork.

The city has embraced international consumer culture, “but Tokyo isn’t diverse, at least not in the way London or New York are,” said Christopher Harding, senior lecturer in Asian history at Edinburgh University and author of Japan Story: In Search of a Nation.

“All over Tokyo you have film, TV, music, shopping, gaming and so on that feels ‘opened up’ and cosmopolitan, while underneath, attempts to open up in terms of diversifying the population and shifting the attitudes of local Japanese — about who belongs and who doesn’t — haven’t really got anywhere,” Harding said.

However, this year might be Tokyo’s great tipping point, with genuine transformation into a more open city taking on an air of inevitability, both for demographic and business reasons.

In Shinjuku, the Tokyo ward where Kabukicho is, you could see this wave of change first-hand in January on Coming of Age Day, when people who turned 20 in the previous 12 months celebrate reaching adulthood. About 45 percent of new adults were of foreign origin and non-Japanese now make up just over 10 percent of the ward’s total population, according to the ward office.

MIGRANT WORKERS

By contrast, foreign nationals make up just under 2 percent of Japan’s total population, according to a survey last year by the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.