By Dandan Li and Claire Che / Bloomberg

First trade, then technology — now talent. US President Donald Trump’s administration has started taking aim at China’s best and brightest in the US, scrutinizing researchers with ties to Beijing and restricting student visas.

Several Chinese graduate students and academics have told reporters over the past few weeks that they found the US academic and job environment increasingly unfriendly.

Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, dismissed two Chinese-American professors on May 16, and the Chinese Ministry of Education on Monday issued a warning on the risks of studying in the US as student visa rejections soar.

“I’m nervous, worried, even saddened by the unnecessary conflict,” said Liu Yuanli (劉遠立), founding director of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s China Initiative, who now serves as dean of Peking Union Medical College’s School of Public Health in Beijing.

“The restrictions on Chinese scholars and students are irrational and go against the very core value that makes US a great nation,” Liu said.

Liu is a participant in China’s controversial “Thousand Talents” recruitment program, which began in 2008 as a way for Beijing to encourage its brightest citizens abroad to help develop the economy back home. More recently, China has sought to play down the program as US concerns about its activities grow.

The developments underscore how the trade conflict is fundamentally changing the relationship between to the world’s two largest economies, from one of greater reliance to increasing suspicion.

Trump’s expanding curbs on Chinese goods and China’s move to set up a sweeping blacklist of “unreliable” foreign entities since their trade talks broke down have helped fuel new Wall Street warnings about a possible global recession.

VISA SCRUTINY

Education has for decades been a strong point of cooperation between the nations, with a surge of Chinese students filling US university coffers, while giving the country access to some of the world’s best research hubs.

The US hosted more than 360,000 students from China last year, more than any other country, a report by the Institute of International Education said.

Still, growth has slowed amid the trade tensions, with the number of students rising 3.6 percent last year — or roughly half the pace of the previous year.

The share of Chinese government-sponsored students refused visas increased to 13.5 percent in the first three months of this year, compared with 3.2 percent in the same period last year, new Chinese government data showed.

Annual student visa renewals, which previously took about three weeks, are now dragging on for months, said several Chinese doctorate candidates at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who asked not to be named over concerns that their career prospects could be affected.

One of the students said that they were leaning toward returning home after graduation, worried that the scrutiny of Chinese could continue for years.

“The actions of the US side are causing a chill in China-US educational exchanges and cooperation,” Xu Yongji (徐永吉), deputy director of the ministry’s Department of International Cooperation and Exchange told a briefing in Beijing on Monday.

“We hope that the US side will correct its wrong practices as soon as possible, take a more positive attitude, do more things conducive to promoting bilateral educational exchanges and cooperation,” Xu said.