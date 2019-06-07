The path ahead for gay marriage

By Juan Fernando Herrera Ramos

After a long and sometimes controversial process, the Legislative Yuan on May 24 finally approved a bill legalizing same-sex marriage. The landmark decision made Taiwan the first nation in Asia to recognize the right for the LGBTQ community, allowing them to apply for “marriage registration” as part of “exclusive permanent unions.” (Thailand has proposed a law that would recognize “civil partnerships,” but same-sex unions are still illegal in the rest of Asia.)

It all started in 2015, when Chi Chia-wei (祁家威) filed a request with the Council of Grand Justices for a constitutional interpretation of an article in the Civil Code stating that marriage only applies to the union between a woman and a man. The vote came just a week before a two-year deadline set by the council in 2017 for lawmakers to comply with the Enforcement Act of Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 748 ordering the Legislative Yuan to fix the law so that it would make marriage equality a reality.

Failing to do so, as reported by Courtney Donovan Smith in his article for Ketagalan Media, would have caused chaos for the government, because the absence of a law regulating same-sex marriages by the deadline would have “immediately taken effect on the Civil Code governing marriage,” leaving the government with no clear guidelines to register and administer marriages between same-sex couples.

The approval came amid lots of speculation about what the final outcome would be, especially after a referendum in November last year, in which about 70 percent of voters said “yes” to the question: “Do you agree that the Civil Code should define marriage as the union between a man and a woman?”

This created a complicated scenario for the Democratic Progressive Party and supporters of same-sex marriage, but it is very important to understand that the referendum never had the authority to overturn the constitutional interpretation — that a law had to be created or same-sex marriage would have been incorporated into the Civil Code.

By a vote of 66 to 27, a bill that recognizes same-sex marriage and “gives couples many of the tax, insurance and child-custody benefits available to male-female married couples” was finally approved.

This should have happened a long time ago, given that Taiwan has a large gay community and every year holds the biggest “gay pride” parade in Asia.

The bill’s passage was celebrated by people waiting outside the Legislative Yuan and among thousands more across the nation and the world.

The decision also made the rounds through national and international media outlets, with famous personalities weighing in, such as Ellen DeGeneres, who retweeted a post by BuzzFeed that made reference to the same-sex legalization.

“Let’s celebrate every step in the right direction,” DeGeneres added.

Responding to the tweet, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked her for the support.

Tsai also voiced her support for the legislation through a post on Twitter, in which she said that the decision taken by Taiwan marked “a chance to make history and show the world that progressive values can take root in an Asian society.”

The decision also drew praise from some unexpected places, such as the People’s Daily newspaper — a media outlet closely aligned with the Chinese Communist Party.

“Local lawmakers in Taiwan, China, have legalized same-sex marriage in a first for Asia,” the Chinese newspaper said in a tweet, along with an animated image with the words “Love is Love.”