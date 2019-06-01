Liftoff: The new race to land on the moon begins

By Stuart Clark / The Guardian

For NASA employee Ryan Zeigler, the prospect of astronauts returning to the moon got real in late April. He took a call in his Houston, Texas, laboratory from the space agency’s headquarters in Washington.

“They said: ‘So, we’re going back to the moon,’” he said, just days after the telephone call. “I’m like: ‘Yeah, about that?’”

Along with many others at NASA, he has got a lot of work to do in about half the time he thought he had to do it. Unlike others, Zeigler’s job does not begin the moment the astronauts set foot on the moon, but the moment they arrive back on Earth.

He is the manager of the Astromaterials Acquisition and Curation Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Houston, and is in charge of the 2,200 samples brought back from the moon by the Apollo missions half a century ago.

The telephone call was to warn Zeigler that a curation plan would be needed for the new rocks, which would be arriving back on Earth in 2024 — rather than the “2028 at the earliest” that everyone was expecting.

The trouble is that the plans are at such an early stage that no one at NASA headquarters knows exactly where the astronauts will land yet — and therefore what kind of rocks Zeigler might have to look after.

The samples collected by Apollo have told us that the moon almost certainly formed after a cataclysmic collision between Earth and another planet more than 4 billion years ago, but the details remain highly elusive.

They have also suggested that an intense bombardment of the planets occurred 3.9 billion years ago that could have been instrumental in the development of life on Earth.

However, doubts have been raised about this scenario.

To solve both mysteries, fresh rocks from different lunar locations would be needed.

The unexpected call to arms began on 26 March when US Vice President Mike Pence spoke following a meeting of the US National Space Council at another NASA center, the Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

He told reporters that the White House had charged NASA with getting Americans back to the moon within the next five years, almost slashing in half the previous time frame NASA and its international partners had been working toward.

A few days later a statement by NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed that it was beginning an internal rearrangement to accelerate the program and work toward landing astronauts somewhere close to the lunar south pole by 2024.

“I know NASA is ready for the challenge of moving forward to the moon, this time to stay,” Bridenstine said.

For nearly a month, NASA said little else, leaving pundits and commentators to fill the void about whether it was possible and how much it would cost.

Then, on May 13, NASA called a media teleconference in Washington with less than 90 minutes’ notice to talk about the new mission.

“It turns out that Apollo had a twin sister, Artemis. She happens to be the goddess of the moon. Our astronaut office is very diverse and highly qualified. I think it is very beautiful that 50 years after Apollo, the Artemis program will carry the next man — and the first woman — to the moon,” Bridenstine said.

However, the big news was that NASA declined to state how much they would need in total to perform the mission. Instead it asked for a “down payment” of US$1.6 billion in addition to the already agreed US$21.5 billion budget for next year to get things started.