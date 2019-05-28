Are democratic weaknesses in India inherent?

By Pranab Bardhan

The failure of the Indian state to provide basic public services and implement job-creating infrastructure projects was a prominent theme in the nation’s general election this month.

In this regard, critics often compare India unfavorably to China’s seemingly purposeful and effective authoritarian government, despite the recent excesses of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in consolidating his personal power.

At a time when confidence in liberal democracy is weakening worldwide, this question has taken on global importance.

However, the standard contrast between Chinese authoritarian efficiency and Indian democratic dysfunction is too simplistic.

Authoritarianism is neither a necessary nor sufficient condition for some of the special features of Chinese governance. Similarly, not all of the Indian state’s shortcomings are inherent in the nation’s democratic system. Failure to appreciate such nuances risks overlooking three especially important governance issues.

For starters, unlike in many other authoritarian nations, China’s bureaucracy has had a system of meritocratic recruitment and promotion at the local level since imperial times. Although the Indian state also recruits public officials on the basis of examinations, its system of promotion — which is largely based on seniority and loyalty to one’s political masters — is not intrinsic to democracy.

India’s bureaucrats are less politically insulated than their counterparts in the UK, Denmark and New Zealand, but much more so than officials in the US (even before US President Donald Trump’s rampant practice of firing by Twitter).

Yet in meritocratic China, plenty of evidence suggests that promotion at the provincial level and above is largely dependent on political loyalty to particular leaders. Furthermore, there is quantitative evidence of quid pro quo transactions in Chinese official promotions.

For example, a provincial party secretary’s chance of promotion to the upper echelons rises with the size of the discount offered when selling land to a firm connected to members of the Chinese leadership.

Although Xi’s anti-corruption campaigns have curbed some of these deals, the crackdown is often more vigorous when the officials involved are suspected of having links with the leadership’s rivals.

Second, the Chinese state is usually seen as having much greater organizational capacity than India’s, but here, too, the reality might be more nuanced.

The Indian state, despite all the stories about overbureaucratization, is surprisingly small in terms of the number of public employees per capita; for example, the number of employees in the tax administration per thousand members of the population is more than 260 times higher in the UK than in India, and five times higher in Turkey.

Moreover, the nation’s police, judiciary and bureaucracy have numerous unfilled vacancies. To a considerable extent, this is a consequence of India’s sizeable informal sector, with more than 80 percent of workers, which is unusually large for a major economy, and it limits the state’s ability to generate tax revenue to fund the government.

Moreover, the Indian state has an extraordinary ability to organize large, complex events, such as the world’s largest election, its second-largest census and some of the world’s biggest religious festivals.