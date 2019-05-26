Euroskeptic and populist forces menacing the EU

AFP, PARIS

Populist and euroskeptic parties have emerged in many countries of the EU, although not all go as far as wanting a Brexit-style departure.

From Thursday last week until today, European voters have been going to the polls to choose a new parliament. Gains for euroskeptics and the far right would be a new blow for the bloc’s established leaders, as the Brexit crisis rumbles on.

Here is a selection of nations with significant euroskeptic, anti-establishment and anti-immigration parties:

Britain

In a referendum on June 23, 2016, Britons voted to quit the EU by 52 percent to 48 percent in an outcome that stunned the EU and the wider world.

The divorce process has been fraught and two extensions to the original March 29 deadline mean that Britain paradoxically still took part in the European Parliament elections on Thursday, on the eve of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation announcement.

At the last elections in 2014, the UK Independence Party capitalized on the strong anti-EU mood to score a major victory by taking 24 of the nation’s 73 European Parliament seats.

The party is now split, between those who have stayed and those who have joined the newly formed Brexit Party of former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, which led opinion polls before the election.

The Netherlands

The Freedom Party of Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders and the emerging Forum for Democracy party — both back leaving the EU — fought in Thursday’s elections for the 26 Dutch seats.

According to an exit poll, the Forum for Democracy party — which is not represented in the outgoing parliament — would win three seats and the Freedom Party would slump to one seat from four.

The Freedom Party became the second-biggest force in the national parliament in 2017 polls, securing 20 of 150 seats.

France

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party, which has 14 of 74 French European Parliament seats, has toned down its anti-European message, but maintains a tough anti-migrant stance.

Euroskeptic right-wing parties The Patriots, which is pushing to leave the EU, and Debout la France (France Stand Up) have two seats each.

On the far-left, France Insoumise (France Unbowed), with three seats, is against certain EU treaties, but does not back pulling out of the bloc.

Germany

The anti-migrant and anti-euro Alternative for Germany won its first seats in the national parliament in 2017, with nearly 13 percent of votes.

It is Germany’s single biggest opposition party, but holds only one of the nation’s 96 European Parliament seats, losing six after a series of defections.

Italy

Italy’s ruling coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and anti-immigrant League party won last year’s national election on an anti-migrant and anti-EU platform, but stepped back from demands to exit the eurozone single currency bloc.

The populist government clashed with most of its EU partners when it closed its ports to refugees, and has sparred with Brussels over budget numbers and targets.

Of the nation’s 73 European Parliament seats, six belong to the League and 11 to the Five Star Movement.

Hardline Italian Minister of the Interior and League head Matteo Salvini has called on nationalist parties across Europe to join forces and form a new alliance after the election.

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regularly criticizes the EU, particularly over immigration policy.