Pakistani Christian girls targeted by Chinese as brides

By Kathy Gannon and Dake Kang / AP, GUJRANWALA, Pakistan

Muqadas Ashraf was just 16 when her parents married her off to a Chinese man who had come to Pakistan looking for a bride. Less than five months later, Muqadas is back in her home country, pregnant and seeking a divorce from a husband she says was abusive.

She is one of hundreds of poor Christian girls who have been trafficked to China in a market for brides that has swiftly grown in Pakistan since late last year, activists say.

Brokers are aggressively seeking out girls for Chinese men, sometimes even cruising outside churches to ask for potential brides.

They are being helped by Christian clerics paid to target impoverished parents in their congregation with promises of wealth in exchange for their daughters.

Parents receive several thousand US dollars and are told that their new sons-in-law are wealthy Christian converts. The grooms turn out to be neither, according to several brides, their parents, an activist, pastors and government officials.

Once in China, the girls — most often married against their will — can find themselves isolated in remote rural regions, vulnerable to abuse, unable to communicate and reliant on a translation app even for a glass of water.

“This is human smuggling,” Punjab Province Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Aslam Augustine said in an interview. “Greed is really responsible for these marriages... I have met with some of these girls and they are very poor.”

Augustine accused the Chinese government and its embassy in Pakistan of turning a blind eye to the practice by unquestioningly issuing visas and documents.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that, saying China has zero tolerance for illegal transnational marriage agencies.

Human Rights Watch called on China and Pakistan to take action to end bride trafficking, warning in an April 26 statement of “increasing evidence that Pakistani women and girls are at risk of sexual slavery in China.”

On Monday, the Pakistani Federal Investigation Agency arrested eight Chinese nationals and four Pakistanis in raids in Punjab in connection with trafficking, Geo TV reported.

The raids followed an undercover operation that included attending an arranged marriage, it said.

The Chinese embassy last month said that China is cooperating with Pakistan to crack down on unlawful matchmaking centers, saying “both Chinese and Pakistani youths are victims of these illegal agents.”

The Associated Press interviewed more than a dozen Christian Pakistani brides and would-be brides who fled before exchanging vows. All had similar accounts of a process involving brokers and members of the clergy, including describing houses where they were taken to see potential husbands and spend their wedding nights in Islamabad, the nation’s capital, and Lahore, the capital of Punjab.

“It is all fraud and cheating. All the promises they make are fake,” Muqadas said.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

In China, demand for foreign brides has mounted, a legacy of the one-child policy that skewed the nation’s gender balance toward men.

Brides initially came largely from Vietnam, Laos and North Korea, but now men are looking further afield, said Mimi Vu, director of advocacy at Pacific Links, which helps trafficked Vietnamese women.

“It’s purely supply and demand,” she said. “It used to be: ‘Is she light-skinned?’ Now it’s like: ‘Is she female?’”