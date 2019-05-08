Golan Heights decision is the height of Trump’s recklessness

By Jonathan Kuttab

What has been the worst foreign-policy decision by US President Donald Trump’s administration?

Withdrawing from the Paris Agreement was bad. Pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal sent a signal that the US does not honor international agreements signed by previous administrations.

More recently, the US government’s successful intimidation of the International Criminal Court could have dire consequences for global governance and world peace.

However, Trump’s worst decision of all has not received the attention it deserves.

With his sudden recognition on March 25 of Israel’s illegal annexation of the Golan Heights in 1981, Trump in his typical cavalier fashion abandoned a principle — the inadmissibility of acquiring territory by force — that has underpinned international stability since World War II.

His recognition of Israel’s annexation establishes a highly dangerous precedent for the Middle East and beyond.

After 1945, the world’s nations unanimously repudiated territorial expansion by force to discourage states from invading and occupying their weaker neighbors. Attempts to violate this principle — such as by Iraq in Kuwait, Russia in Ukraine, and Israel in East Jerusalem and the Golan — were universally condemned.

The principle was included in the preamble of UN Security Council Resolution 242 following the 1967 Six-Day War in the Middle East, during which Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria. It has been a fundamental principle of international law since the mid-1990s.

US officials have tried to justify Trump’s decision by saying that Israel acquired the Golan Heights in a “defensive” war.

Furthermore, Syria is embroiled in a civil war, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad does not deserve to get the land back, they say.

However, the defensive-war justification does not hold water. Western governments, international human-rights organizations and legal experts — including some from Israel — say that in prohibiting the acquisition of territory by force, international law makes no distinction between a defensive or offensive war.

This is mainly because both sides in a war can claim to be acting defensively. Whereas Israel maintains that it started the June 1967 war preemptively because it feared an assault from Egypt, Arabs dispute this and commonly refer to the conflict as an aggression against them.

Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights is already having a destabilizing effect.

As soon as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from Washington after the Golan decision, he began talking about annexing portions of the West Bank. Such a move would completely destroy the possibility of a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on a two-state solution.

Moreover, Trump’s decision has given other nations a green light to resolve territorial disputes with their neighbors by force. If acquiring territory through war is now legitimized, then it becomes much harder to object to Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Saudi Arabia’s claim to parts of Yemen or Iraq’s demand that Kuwait be its 19th district.

Numerous other countries in Africa, Asia and Europe might also feel more tempted to retake by force parts of neighboring countries to which they have some historic or tribal claim.

Finally, recognizing Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights could jeopardize international legal protections for the Syrian population there.