Local news in the US is dying, but charity might save it

By Gerry Smith / Bloomberg

The City, a Web site covering local news in the US’ biggest metropolis, debuted last month with a bank account some of its nonprofit peers could only dream of.

Backed by almost US$10 million from philanthropies and individuals, the New York-based news organization has more than double the cash that nonprofit-pioneer the Texas Tribune had when it started 10 years ago.

Still, the City’s publisher is taking nothing for granted. A former investment banker, John Wotowicz, is constantly looking for additional sources of funding. He is planning to spend about US$4 million this year, much of it on his 18 reporters.

If the donations stop flowing, the City will run out of money by 2022.

“We have two years of runway in the bank,” Wotowicz said recently in the City’s Manhattan newsroom. “That’s not 25 years of funding. Fundraising will continue to be a terrifically important part of our business.”

Such is life in nonprofit news — and perhaps a sign of things to come for US journalism in general — where the future is never guaranteed and the hustle for donors never stops.

The City is one of about 200 nonprofit newsrooms nationwide whose 2,200 journalists try to make a living by greening so-called news deserts — large swaths of the country that have been left uncovered as one local paper after another dies.

Even New York and its brand-name newspapers, the New York Times and New York Daily News, have reduced local coverage over the years, a reality that opened the door for the City.

However, while Wotowicz hopes to achieve the financial security enjoyed by ProPublica or the Texas Tribune, many nonprofit newsrooms struggle to stay afloat, and some have been forced to merge or shut down.

“It’s like Indiana Jones outrunning the boulder,” Texas Tribune chief executive Evan Smith said. “You have to focus on the business 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or you’ll get flattened.”

The Austin, Texas-based Tribune was one of the first nonprofits to spring up as the US’ for-profit newspaper industry began to collapse in earnest.

The idea of running a newsroom like a charity is not new. Some nonprofits, such as the Center for Investigative Reporting, date to the 1970s, but many arrived over the past decade, a period when newspapers shed almost half their employees, or 32,000 jobs, after readers and advertisers moved online.

However, the nonprofit model still has a problem. When it comes to raising money, there is a disconnect between nonprofit journalism and the public. Many Americans do not know there even is a local news crisis.

A recent Pew Research Center survey found that 71 percent of those polled believe their local media is doing well financially, while only 14 percent said they paid for local news access in the past year.

Others have yet to conceive of journalism as a critical component of a free society, and may not think of a newsroom in the same way they do the Salvation Army or the American Red Cross.

And then there are journalists, many of whom are uncomfortable asking for handouts.

“It’s difficult for journalists who spend their careers following the money to go, hat in hand, and say: ‘I’m a reporter. I’d like you to give me money,”’ said John Adams, founder of the nonprofit Montana Free Press. “It was something I wasn’t accustomed to.”

A study published last summer by Duke University’s DeWitt Wallace Center for Media & Democracy found just how lacking the quantity and quality of local news is across the US. Only 17 percent of stories presented by local outlets were based on events that actually occurred nearby, and more than half originated from media organizations based outside the community.