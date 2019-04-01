Continental drift splits US, Europe

By Christopher Hill

The Earth’s continental plates broke apart and first began to shift hundreds of millions of years ago, but anyone visiting European capitals or following events in US President Donald Trump’s Washington can be forgiven for thinking that another tectonic divergence is under way.

Of course, transatlantic mistrust is not new. In the run-up to the 2003 Iraq War, then-US secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld sparked controversy by drawing a line between “old Europe” and “new Europe,” the latter comprising the ex-communist states that were more enthusiastic about following the US into war.

In the eyes of many Europeans, Rumsfeld’s goal was to sow division within Europe.

Now Europe must deal with another difficult American named Donald. The Trump administration has pursued an even more aggressive approach to Europe, deeming the EU a strategic competitor and raising doubts about the US’ long-term commitment to European security.

In keeping with the Trumpian worldview, the US now views Europe as a freeloader that has taken advantage of American largesse.

Demonstrating his tenuous grasp of US interests, Trump seems intent on weakening the forces of European integration. He also has tried to drive wedges between Europeans, and not just between “old” and “new,” among whom he has a number of cheerleaders.

For example, Trump makes no secret of his sympathy for the Brexiteers, even as they continue to discredit themselves in the eyes of most Europeans, and perhaps even among a majority in the UK, too.

Trump’s “America first” worldview makes no room for a partnership between the US and Europe, or for any allies who do not automatically throw their support behind US policies.

US Vice President Mike Pence made this all too clear at the Munich Security Conference in February, where he scolded Europeans for undermining US sanctions against Iran and rather resembled a teacher reciting a list of overdue assignments.

US paternalism toward Europe will not necessarily end with Trump. As has been seen, it reflects a longstanding attitude within the US national-security establishment, including among neoconservatives, many of whom have refused to work for Trump.

On issues ranging from the Balkans to the Russian threat against Ukraine, the prevailing US view is that Europeans are weak. Or, as a popular 2003 foreign-policy book put it: “Americans are from Mars, Europeans are from Venus.”

To be sure, Europe also bears some of the blame for transatlantic tensions. When the EU began its expansion process about 20 years ago, Poland and other EU applicants complained to US diplomats about being told by European envoys to choose between the US and the EU, as if there were two different sets of values and interests.

Europeans’ supposedly more evolved views on climate change, the death penalty, the uses of soft power and many other issues were marshaled in support of a single European identity, with interests distinct from those of the US.

Of course, much has changed since then, and some Europeans have come to realize that they must do more to strengthen transatlanticism, not least by increasing their defense spending, streamlining EU decisionmaking processes and settling economic disputes. One major holdout is Germany, whose defense spending as a share of GDP remains well below the 2 percent target set by NATO.