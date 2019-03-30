Trade dispute will go the US’ way

By Lee Po-Chih 李博志

Since the open-door policy initiated by Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) in 1978, the Chinese economy has been growing rapidly. China’s GDP increased from US$218 billion in 1978 to US$13.058 trillion last year, a 60-fold jump, or an average annual growth rate of 9.5 percent. China has been the world’s second-largest economy in terms of nominal GDP since 2010.

The major source of its economic growth is its export sector. China’s total merchandise trade exports registered only US$9.8 billion in 1978, but reached US$2.157 trillion last year, a 220-fold increase, an average annual growth of 14.4 percent, or a doubling every five years.

China is the largest export country in the world, accounting for 20 percent of global trade.

Despite its remarkable GDP growth and trade miracle, the US, Japan, Canada and the EU do not recognize China as a market economy, accusing Beijing of market distortions. They claim that its centrally planned economy is to preserve the Chinese Communist Party’s control of politics and the economy, and that it is fundamentally against a free-market economy and fair competition.

The foundations of China’s economic success are mainly unfair trading practices, including manipulation of foreign-exchange rates; theft of intellectual property, technology and trade secrets; forced technology transfers; imports controls; and unsustainable foreign investment.

The yuan exchange rate was set at 3 yuan to US$1 at the beginning of China’s economic reform in 1978. However, it depreciated to 6.37 yuan by 1993 before China devalued its currency by 30 percent in 1994 to 8.28 yuan. It later bound the yuan to the greenback for 10 years, immediately gaining an exports edge from devaluation.

The US and 28 other developed nations in 2005 called on China to increase the value of its currency to curb its advantages. Under the pressure, China slowly appreciated the yuan’s value to 6.83 by 2009 and it has risen slightly to today’s ratio of 6.68.

By 2014 China had emerged as a trading heavyweight after accumulating US$3.1 trillion in foreign-exchange reserves from international trade. The value of its currency presumably should be appreciated substantially, but Beijing has manipulated its currency to keep it undervalued.

This is the key issue in the US trade talks. The administration of US President Donald Trump has repeatedly asked China to sign a workable exchange-rate agreement to appreciate its currency to reduce the US trade deficit. However, the Chinese counter-offer is buying more soybeans from the US, which is apparently a bid to satiate US demands, but avoid altering the yuan’s value. The trade talks are ongoing.

Many companies in the US have accused Chinese spies and hackers of stealing intellectual property, cutting-edge US military technology in fighter planes and ships, and company secrets. National security experts in the US have said that Chinese spies stole trade secrets from US defense contractors and subcontractors, national laboratories, public universities, think tanks and the US government itself.

China requires technology transfer through foreign direct investment schemes and joint ventures. Under state economic planning, China closes off some important sectors of the economy to foreign companies. To access those sectors, it forces foreign companies to enter joint ventures with state-owned enterprises. China also forces US companies that want to do business there into transferring technology and trade secrets before being allowed market access.