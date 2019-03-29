Fears Afghanistan could fall apart amid drought and despair

By Rebecca Ratcliffe / The Guardian, HERAT, Afghanistan

Shafiqa watches closely over her six-month-old niece. Lying on a bundle of fabric, Maryam’s legs jut out, thin and pale. When they arrived at hospital two weeks ago, she could hardly breathe. Her body was swollen with malnutrition, her lips and fingers were blue.

There are 24 children being treated at Mofleh pediatric hospital’s malnutrition ward on the outskirts of Herat in western Afghanistan. Mothers and aunts lean next to hospital beds, some rocking tiny babies back and forth.

The worst drought in a decade, prolonged conflict and poverty have pushed families across Afghanistan to the brink. About 13.5 million people are severely food insecure — 6 million more than in 2017. This means they are surviving, for the time being, on less than one meal a day.

“That’s the highest number of any country in the world except Yemen,” UN Deputy Special Representative in Afghanistan Toby Lanzer said.

An estimated 3.6 million people are one step from famine. Flash flooding in many areas has compounded the misery families are facing.

As US and Afghan Taliban peace talks continue, and the prospect of US troops withdrawing looms, the UN’s appeal to donors — which set a target of US$612 million for this year — is only 11 percent funded.

Without donor support, Afghanistan would face “a humanitarian tragedy beyond what one could describe,” Afghanistan’s UNICEF representative Adele Khodr said.

The nation could fall apart, she said.

“It will become a chaotic situation that can generate insecurity not only for here but maybe elsewhere,” Khodr said.

Outside Mofleh hospital, tents stretch into the distance. It is one of several areas where families who fled the drought have sought shelter. Some sleep in white tents handed out by the UN, others have propped up flimsy pieces of cloth on sticks.

Critics say the response to the drought was slow and failed to support people to stay in their home areas. Alarm bells were first rung by several agencies on the ground, including World Vision, in autumn 2017, but it was not until April last year that the Afghan government declared a drought.

About 260,000 people were forced to leave their homes across northern and western Afghanistan. New arrivals, whose presence in Herat is politically sensitive, are scattered across several sites, making it harder for agencies to provide services.

Access to drought-affected areas, where millions more remain, is hampered by insecurity and lack of funding.

Rahima Lakzai and her family left their village in the Muqur District of Badghis Province four months ago. Almost all of their animals had wasted away. There was no money for transport; for eight days, they traveled with two donkeys across the rugged terrain that leads to Herat.

Sitting in a small mobile health clinic run by World Vision, Lakzai, 22, cradles her youngest daughter, Rakima, who is 11 months old, who is wrapped in a red cardigan, a matching scarf tied under her chin.

A measurement of her arm circumference — just 11.2cm — indicates that she has developed severe acute malnutrition.

Rahima is given peanut paste to feed to her daughter and asked to come back in a week’s time.

She said through an interpreter that the family still have not been given a proper tent to sleep in and can barely afford food for their two children.

Her husband will do any daily labor he can, she said, but there is little work available.