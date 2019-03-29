Trump push for China trade reform draws wide support at home and abroad

By David Lawder, Philip Blenkinsop and Michael Martina / Reuters, WASHINGTON, BRUSSELS and BEIJING

US President Donald Trump’s blunt-force use of tariffs in pursuing his “America first” trade agenda has angered many, from company executives to allied governments and members of both parties of the US Congress.

However, there is one effort that has drawn broad support from those who oppose him on almost everything else — his push to force Beijing to change what are widely viewed as China’s market-distorting trade and subsidy practices.

As US-China talks to end a trade war reach their endgame, politicians, executives and foreign diplomats are urging Trump and his team to hold out for meaningful structural reforms in China to address entrenched problems in the relationship that hurt US and other foreign companies, and workers.

Trump’s trade war “has let the genie out of the bottle” by lifting expectations that the trade war will force China to reform policies that businesses and foreign governments regard as unfair, said Steven Gardon, vice president of indirect taxes and customs at Lear Corp.

Gardon’s firm is an automotive seating and electrical supplier with plants in 39 countries, including the US and China.

“Now that all these issues have been raised, there’s a lot more domestic political support to address these issues and I don’t think you can pull back from that,” Gardon said at a Georgetown Law School forum this month. “There’s now pressure politically that they have to be addressed for the long term.”

Gardon’s comments reflect a broad shift in US and international business sentiment toward China’s economic and trade policies, one that is aligned with Trump’s goals, if not his tactics.

Trump’s trade team say they are in the final stages of negotiating what would be the biggest economic policy agreement with China in decades.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin are in Beijing to try to accelerate talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴). Liu on Sunday is to travel to Washington for another round of negotiations.

Eight months into the trade war that has disrupted the flow of billions of dollars of goods between the world’s two largest economies, it is unclear if a deal acceptable to both sides can be done.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is seen as reluctant to make economic reforms under pressure from the US and Trump has said he might keep tariffs on Chinese goods in place for “a substantial period” even if a deal is struck.

Xi might find it easier to live with the tariffs Trump has imposed on trade than to change China’s model for economic development.

As part of a deal, Beijing has offered to make big-ticket purchases from the US to help reduce a record trade gap. Trump’s team has said those purchases would be worth more than US$1 trillion over about six years.

While big Chinese purchases might be tempting for Trump’s administration, they would do nothing to address what US firms competing in China or against Chinese firms say are structural problems with a system stacked against them.

The US complains that China engages in systematic intellectual property theft, forces foreign firms to give up trade secrets for market access and spends huge sums subsidizing its own industry. Redressing those complaints would require policy reform at the highest level from Xi and the Chinese Communist Party.