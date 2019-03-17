Western financial transparency is fueling repression in China

By Antonio Foglia

Despite repeated government efforts to stimulate the Chinese economy, the country’s animal spirits remain depressed. The unexpected reason for this might be the automatic exchange of financial information between the world’s major economies, which is allowing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to learn about the bank accounts that Chinese residents hold overseas.

This exposure has effectively transformed wealthy Chinese families’ financial lifeboats into torpedoes aimed back at them.

Worse yet, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) anti-corruption forces could fire those weapons whenever they wish. The resulting anxiety is most likely contributing to China’s economic slowdown.

The irony is that the torpedoes were armed by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) — the club of developed countries that see themselves as committed to democracy and a market economy.

By introducing the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) as a way to reduce tax avoidance, well-meaning Western technocrats have unleashed a program with potentially dire long-term economic consequences for China, and for several other countries, too.

These technocrats should have felt more sympathy for those who, unlike them, live under an illiberal regime.

At a time when president-for-life Xi is becoming ever more assertive, and the CCP is building a centralized database to underpin a “social credit system” to monitor the behavior of all Chinese, it is no surprise that the study app for “Xi Jinping Thought” is reportedly the most downloaded on Apple’s Chinese App Store, ahead of even WeChat.

Under the illiberal regimes of the past, this would have triggered a deluge of jokes, but not anymore, because the CCP’s use of artificial intelligence and social media gives it a level of control over its subjects that no dictatorship has ever achieved.

Chinese know well that whatever they might gain through their industriousness is essentially only a temporary, revocable loan from the CCP, as the recent experience of Alibaba founder Jack Ma (馬雲) has highlighted. Sensible Chinese entrepreneurs therefore saw it as a duty to themselves and their families to stash some of their wealth overseas.

Tens of millions of Chinese residents hold an estimated total of well more than US$1 trillion in undeclared assets abroad. They now face the nightmare of being treated as criminals, as Chinese authorities could use the information received from foolhardy Western governments as a tool of repression.

Unlike almost all other countries implementing the CRS, China did not introduce a voluntary disclosure scheme allowing people to declare previously hidden overseas assets and pay a penalty to avoid criminal charges. Fleeing China is also no longer an option, given the harsh immigration restrictions that potential destination countries are implementing.

Little wonder, then, that wealthier Chinese residents are anxious. A sort of rolling economic purge might ensue, and the CCP could conveniently blame slower growth on criminal “tax dodgers.”

What the OECD’s technocrats missed is that tax avoidance is rarely the main motivation for individuals hiding money abroad. Most want to diversify their risks by hiding some of their wealth in safer jurisdictions.

Privacy is crucial for those who live under capricious regimes or are potentially exposed to kidnapping or extortion.