Ko Wen-je’s contest with DPP ignores Han Kuo-yu

By Lee Min-yung 李敏勇

The chaos that resulted from last year’s local elections still has not subsided. It has affected a couple of legislative by-elections, and its influence will extend to next year’s presidential and legislative elections.

The consolidation of Taiwan’s democracy and freedom is restricted by the incomplete formation of a national identity, which is a crisis.

The People’s Republic of China seems to think that its deceptive policies are working, as it knocks on the nation’s gate dressed in sheep’s clothing. Some Taiwanese do not see the danger and are hypnotized by the incessant knocking, while it wakes the inner wolf in others and encourages them to open the door.

From anti-communism to defeatism, this is where the evil of the colonial forces lies.

The biggest problem facing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which controls the presidency and the legislature, is Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). Since his election in 2016, he has not worked with the DPP, despite its backing.

It is as if Ko has identified the power struggle within the party, and — seeing former members of the now-defunct New Tide faction as his enemies — is working to undermine the DPP administration.

The trouble starts within the party itself. It is often said that people are unhappy because of their perception that, once in power, the DPP did not treat them the way they thought they should be treated.

When Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians saw they would not have a share in the spoils, they also began to thwart the party.

Just look at the number of politicians who have become political commentators, making empty pronouncements. How many of them betray their previous political views? It would be a surprise if it is not every single one of them.

If it turned out that Ko was taking a more engaged approach to reform, and focused more on democracy and progress, there would be no reason that the DPP could not be replaced, but this is not the case.

The crack created by Ko has also resulted in Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). No one knows yet if a crack will also appear in the KMT, but with Ko in the north and Han in the south, the balance is shifting toward Han.

Foreigners are not the only ones confused by the nonsensical politics in Taiwan, even Taiwanese find them embarrassing.

Ko might think of himself as clever, but he might be too clever for his own good — and end up with all the blame.

An opinion poll comparing the chances of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Ko and Han in a hypothetical 2020 race put Han first, with Ko second.

The Taipei mayor thinks that he is in charge, but reality says otherwise. He thinks that he can replace Tsai, when he might instead be replaced by Han, thus helping representatives of the old KMT regime, who he disdains, achieve their goals.

The KMT would prevent Taiwan from improving, but where would it take Taiwan?

Astonishingly, with their eyes wide open, people who enjoy democracy and freedom are applauding as their country collapses.

Ko and Han are two variables in Taiwan’s political development and they have upset things. One is not a KMT member, the other is, and they both consider the DPP to be a political enemy.

What will happen to Ko if he focuses on short-term political achievements, while ignoring the greater danger — Han? Folk wisdom has it that Taiwanese are selfish and unable to unite. What does Ko, who holds himself in such high esteem, think?