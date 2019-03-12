India challenges China’s hegemony

By Rajkumar Singh

The present Indian government, which assumed power under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from its first day has challenged the hegemony of China in the region by coming together with ASEAN partners.

Right from the 12th India-ASEAN summit in Myanmar in 2014 to the Republic Day diplomacy of last year and thereafter, the Modi government has made concerted efforts to turn the gathering of ASEAN leaders into an opportunity to explore the possibility of a new Asian order conducive to India’s economic and strategic interests.

He set up a new benchmark for symbolic growth, with an aim to obtain “shared values, common destiny free from contest and claims.”

He also called for a “common vision for the future, built on commitment to inclusion and integration, belief in sovereign equality of all nations irrespective of size, and support for free and open pathways of commerce and engagement.”

In this changed atmosphere, most of the ASEAN members started looking at India to come forward not merely to checkmate an encroaching China, but to secure and accelerate trade and security for their countries.

In 1991, considering the regional and global environment of the time, India enacted its Look East Policy, which represents its efforts to cultivate extensive economic and strategic relations with the nations of Southeast Asia to bolster its standing as a regional power and a counterweight to the strategic influence of the People’s Republic of China.

The policy marked a strategic shift in India’s perspective of the world. The qualitative and structural changes brought about by the end of the Cold War led to new orientations in the foreign policies of India and countries of Southeast Asia.

The new policy was started with the aim to enhance economic relations with the ASEAN members, but expanded to bolstering strategic, political and institutional linkages. India moved toward Southeast Asia to build multidimensional ties with the countries. In response, the Southeast Asian countries left all inhibitions of the past and came closer to India to develop warm and friendly relations with it.

Perhaps, contrary to China, the rise of a democratic, pluralist and secular India has been viewed by ASEAN and East Asia with more welcoming optimism. China is still trying very hard to enhance its soft power image in its relations with ASEAN members, but due to its authoritarian nature and a bitter war-torn past, its rise makes them suspicious.

India has consistently pursued the policy since its initiation and in the early 1990s, with a lot of vigor and glare, witnessed a good gesture from the other side: India became a sectoral dialogue partner with ASEAN in 1992 and a full dialogue partner in 1995.

In July 1996, then-Indian minister of external affairs Inder Kumar Gujral attended an ASEAN conference in Indonesia for the first time and expressed the new Indian government’s approval of the policy.

“We see the full dialogue partnership with ASEAN as a manifestation of our Look East destiny… [India] would work with ASEAN as a full dialogue partner to give real meaning and content to the prophecy and promise of the ‘Asian century’ that is about to draw upon us,” Gujral said.

With gradual development, India-ASEAN relations gained wider dimensions toward the end of 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s.