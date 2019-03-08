Russia wants its own Internet

By Ilya Khrennikov and Stepan Kravchenko / Bloomberg

When anti-government protests erupted on Russia’s side of the Caucasus Mountains in October last year, authorities did something they had never done before: They cut mobile Internet service to an entire geographical area.

For almost two weeks, tens of thousands of mainly Muslim Russians were prevented from accessing social media Web sites and sharing videos through their smartphones.

Unlike China, where control of the Internet is uniquely centralized, Russia does not yet have an easy way to quarantine negative news, so it had to force commercial carriers to curtail local services one by one.

Russia’s censorship deficit relative to China is about to narrow. Backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, lawmakers in Moscow are pushing a bill dubbed “Sovereign Internet” through the Russian Duma that is designed to create a single command post from which authorities can manage and, if needed, halt information flows across Russian cyberspace.

Putin is touting the initiative as a defensive response to US President Donald Trump’s administration’s new cyberstrategy, which permits offensive measures against Russia and other designated adversaries.

However, industry insiders, security experts and even senior officials said that political upheaval is the bigger concern.

“This law isn’t about foreign threats, or banning Facebook and Google, which Russia can already do legally,” said Andrei Soldatov, author of The Red Web: The Kremlin’s Wars on the Internet and cofounder of Agentura.ru, a Web site that tracks the security services.

“It’s about being able to cut off certain types of traffic in certain areas during times of civil unrest,” he said.

Tensions might have subsided along Russia’s southern border over the past four months, but they are ticking up across the country.

Since winning re-election by a landslide in March last year, Putin’s approval ratings have sunk to multiple-year lows, dragged down by decisions to cut spending and raise taxes, while wages continue to slide and consumer prices creep ever higher.

The draft law, which was coauthored by Andrei Lugovoi, a KGB veteran who is wanted in Britain for the 2006 murder of former Russian agent Alexander Litvinenko, is actually a hodgepodge of bills, some of which have been in the works for years.

According to Putin, the ultimate goal is to ensure that the Runet, as the domestic Internet is known, continues to function in the event that the US tries to isolate its former Cold War foe digitally.

Putin last month told media executives at the Kremlin that he doubted that the US would unplug Russia from the Web, because “it would cause them enormous damage.”

Still, he said the threat is real, so Russia has to prepare.

“They sit there, it’s their invention, and everyone listens, sees and reads what you say,” Putin said. “The more sovereignty we have, including in the digital field, the better. This is a very important area.”

The first step toward the kind of independence envisioned in the legislation is the establishment of the “technical means of countering threats.”

This refers to installing special boxes with tracking software at the thousands of exchange points that link Russia to the wider Web.

The units would feed a single nerve center, allowing regulators to analyze both the volumes and kinds of traffic in real time and selectively block or reroute certain types of flows, be they YouTube videos or Facebook feeds.