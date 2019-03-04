What China’s middle class is saying about trade and the future

By Karen Leigh, Pi Xiaoqing and April Ma / Bloomberg

As China’s slowdown hits home, the millions of middle-class families created during the nation’s boom gathered for Lunar New Year reunions to celebrate their good fortune and ponder the economic storm clouds gathering over the country.

To take the pulse of this group, which China is relying on to raise spending and reduce an increasingly rocky dependence on global trade, we visited 12 cities in nine provinces that reflect a cross-section of China’s economy. We talked to 20 people including sales managers, government officials and more than a dozen other professional workers to ask them how much the gloomy outlook has damped their optimism. The answer in most cases: It has not.

From a steel town in the northwestern province of Gansu to the foreign trade hub of Guangdong Province in the south, most of the people interviewed said they felt the same or more optimistic than a year ago, even before the recent stock market rally. Almost one-third rated their prospects five out of five for the year ahead.

However, when questioned about their spending plans, job prospects and family aspirations, a more complex picture emerges, one where cracks begin to appear and caution has become the byword — a lawyer who is doing well because of a rise in property disputes, a teacher who worries that her students might struggle to find work, an auto company employee who switched to selling life insurance to an aging population.

“The middle-income class is dividing,” said Tao Dong (陶冬), vice chairman for Greater China at Credit Suisse Private Banking in Hong Kong.

Some “continue to climb up the wealth chain and are willing to spend, while the others are downgrading their consumption attitude,” he said.

Defining the Middle Kingdom’s middle-income group has always proved a challenge. The Chinese government’s most-recent official estimate includes those households that earn as little as 100,000 yuan (US$14,900) a year, a lowball number that extends the group to more than 400 million individuals. Others, who base their estimates on accumulated wealth, put the number at maybe a quarter of that.

Those we spoke to had incomes varying from about 60,000 yuan a year to almost 500,000 yuan, depending on where they lived. We looked for people who had at least one car and home, and also had money to spend on luxury items and overseas holidays. Nearly all had a college degree.

Their most common concerns were domestic — direct results of China’s economic slowdown caused by rising costs, the government’s clampdown on lending for businesses and the threat of falling property prices. Only in two cases did people talk about the effect of the trade dispute, with one noting that a friend had decided not to buy a US-made BMW because of the higher tariffs. The other, a woman in the central city of Chongqing, said that with domestic consumption already slowing, the trade war could be a trigger that would make things worse.

If the trade dispute does drag on, the effects of higher costs could seep down to shops and factories, affecting more people. Meanwhile, China’s leaders are concerned about protests over falling real-estate prices, loan defaults and a volatile stock market that was the world’s worst performer last year before rebounding more than 20 percent this year. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last month summoned top officials to Beijing for an emergency summit in which he warned that “major risks” abound and the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) “long-term rule” was not guaranteed.