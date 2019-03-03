Growing storm threatens US pro-gun lobby’s legendary clout

By Peter Stone / The Guardian, WASHINGTON

After the National Rifle Association of America (NRA) spent more than US$30 million to help US President Donald Trump win the 2016 election, it had high hopes for its gun rights agenda, but Trump’s victory has been a mixed blessing, with the NRA facing a bevy of political, regulatory and financial headaches, gun analysts and senior NRA officials said.

The problems for the 5 million-member association range from an emboldened pro-gun control and Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives to state and federal regulatory fights, and from better financed groups seeking to curb gun deaths to internal criticism of the NRA’s leadership.

Gun issue lobbyists — both proponents and opponents of gun control — and firearms experts said that the group’s legendary clout is being challenged on multiple fronts, and its long-standing image of invulnerability and power is encountering tougher opposition.

“I think it’s a very serious confluence of issues that the NRA is facing,” said Independent Gunowners of America president Richard Feldman, a long-time NRA member. “They’re facing a growing storm.”

“The NRA is facing some pretty hard times these days, with a heavy legal, political and financial cloud over them,” said Robert Spitzer, the author of five books on guns and a politics professor at the State University of New York College at Cortland.

“Their reputation has suffered in the public mind — especially in the outrage cycle following Parkland,” he said, referring to Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people died in a mass shooting in February last year.

In the year since Parkland there were almost 350 mass shootings in the US, including one this month at an Illinois factory, where an employee with a criminal record killed five people with an illegal gun.

The death toll from such mass shootings has been rising for almost two decades.

That helps explain why the NRA’s big stable of lobbyists and lawyer is — yet again — battling new gun control measures in the US Congress and at state legislatures, and facing regulatory legal skirmishes.

In one key example, a bipartisan bill to expand background checks to include almost all gun purchases was this week approved by the House Committee on the Judiciary, the first such action since the 1990s. The bill was passed by the full House on Wednesday.

NRA allies predict that with the US Senate remaining in Republican hands, the odds are that gun owners have “little to worry about gun control legislation in the current Congress,” Feldman said, but added that it might not be the end of the story.

“Their eyes need to stay peeled to what happens after the 2020 elections,” if Democrats take back the Senate and the White House, where Trump has not always been as solid an ally as the NRA had hoped, Feldman said.

Many gun rights champions were dismayed when the administration in December last year banned bump stocks, the devices that can modify semiautomatic weapons to make them more lethal and which were used by the Las Vegas shooter who killed 59 people in October 2017.

That ban did not sit well with NRA activists, given the group’s 2016 record spending to help Trump with TV and digital advertisement blitzes, which made the NRA his biggest outside ally and provided badly needed early ad support in the summer of 2016.