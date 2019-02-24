The world should not celebrate the Anglosphere’s end just yet

By John Micklethwait / Bloomberg Opinion

Look around the Western world. Which country’s politics seem the most shambolic? In the past, your eyes might have headed instinctively toward southern Europe. The politicians in Athens, Madrid and Rome are certainly trying hard, but if you want dysfunctionality, there are only two places to go: Washington and London.

The US’ government was shut for a long stretch of this year — and now US President Donald Trump is stuck in a row with the US Congress over whether there is a national emergency on the southern border with Mexico.

Britain’s government is meandering toward Brexit with all the discipline of a drunk on an icy road. If nothing changes, the UK will topple out of the EU in five weeks.

Is this the end of “the Anglosphere”? For nearly four decades, the US and the UK have touted the benefits of open markets, globalization and personal freedom. Now that voice has either shrunk to a murmur, or is singing a very different tune.

It is not silent yet, but the faltering partnership that has set the mood music for much of the world is something that matters far beyond the English-speaking world.

You might not like pontificating Anglos, but everybody who cares about liberty and the rule of law should pray for them to be heard.

By “Anglosphere,” this pontificating Anglo means something narrower than the fifth of the world that speaks English; this is about the US and Britain. Yet it is a definition that is also meant to encompass something much more powerful and evangelical than the tweedy “special relationship.”

A half-century ago, Britain was certainly the US’ closest ally, with strong historical, military and personal ties, and a shared aversion to communism and the Soviet Union. Still, it was hardly evangelical.

In the 1970s, Britain was farther left and far less successful than the US; not that Washington, limping through Vietnam and Watergate, looked especially inspirational either.

All this changed in the 1980s with then-US president Ronald Reagan and then-British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

The Anglosphere broadcast a message that handbagged the world: Words like “privatization” and “deregulation” became commonplace, first in the West and then in the emerging and former communist realms.

As Victor Hugo once said: “Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come,” and globalization jumped forward, driven by technology, as well as ideology.

Tony Blair and Bill Clinton; Blair and George W. Bush; David Cameron and Barack Obama — a succession of youngish British prime ministers and US presidents walked the world, telling people what to do, with various degrees of smugness.

Again the US was the bigger and more influential partner; Britain’s economy is smaller than California’s and its total defense budget is less than half the size of the US Navy’s. However, the fact that Washington had a partner that spoke the same language, on many different levels, made the alliance greater than the sum of its parts.

Britain gave the Anglosphere a voice in the EU — indeed, French moans about Disneyfication and le defi americain were gradually replaced by ones about Anglo-Saxon capitalism and mondialisation.

Britain also brought a lot of soft power. It came to the table with an unusually global media, Oxbridge, and, of course, London, a commercial entrepot rivaling New York in finance and cosmopolitanism.