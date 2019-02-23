No one can take Taiwan’s freedom

By Jerome Keating

Begin with the fact that Taiwan is a de facto independent democratic nation. Taiwan could tout other facts and achievements: For example, its population is larger than about 70 percent of the nations in the UN to which it does not belong; it has a higher GDP than 85 percent of the UN nations that do not “officially” recognize it, yet 148 give Taiwanese visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry; and the Heritage Foundation ranks its economy as the 10th-freest in the world. However, most importantly, Taiwan is a de facto independent democracy.

This is the backdrop to the recent, strange hullabaloo over whether US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi should invite President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to address the House and/or whether Taiwan should hold a referendum on declaring its de facto independence.

Amid this hubbub, this democracy exists, not because Taiwan was given it, but because it won it through blood, sweat and tears.

Taiwan’s quest for self-rule dates back to the 1920s in the Japanese colonial era when citizens began seeking the right to elect their representative to the Japanese Diet. Some might even say it was earlier in the Manchu Qing era when Taiwan had an “uprising every three years and a revolution every five,” but it is clearly seen in the Japanese era.

The people finally won that right to representation in the early 1940s, only to lose it when World War II ended.

This quest for self-rule suffered when the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) fled to Taiwan after losing the Chinese Civil War. The KMT imposed one-party state rule and martial law in the name of “liberation.”

It was at that time that Taiwanese expressions arose, such as: “The Japanese were harsh, but fair.”

Whereas for the KMT, they said: “Pigs [the KMT] replaced dogs [the Japanese].”

Nonetheless, again, through blood, sweat, protests and suffering, Taiwanese fought for martial law to be lifted, which happened in 1987, and won the democratic right to elect their own legislators in 1992 and president in 1996.

Throughout the past century, Taiwanese have sought and treasured the democratic right to self-determination. Ironically it is they, the Taiwanese, and not the KMT or the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that actually achieved what Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) preached, namely, a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

However, some members of the KMT (“Pigs 1”) now in the name of “unification,” strive to surrender Taiwan’s democracy to another one-party state, the CCP (“Pigs 2”), claiming that in 1992 “Pigs 1” and “Pigs 2” reached a fabricated “consensus.”

When striving for self-rule, Taiwanese were not a people to be discouraged, and with democracy achieved, they are not a nation to be cowed. Many practical reasons support this.

First, Taiwan is an island nation with its distance from China varying by about 130km to 220km. For China to attack and hold this de facto independent nation, a large number of troops and ships would need to gather on its side of the Taiwan Strait. In today’s age of satellites, that would easily be spotted in the early stages and Taiwan’s defense would be doubly alert.

Second, Taiwan is a mountainous nation; its beaches provide scant landing space for any attacking force. It has been called the “unsinkable aircraft carrier” for good reason. This is why the US bypassed it and attacked Okinawa in World War II.