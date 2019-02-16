Google, fake news and the crisis of truth

By Bernard-Henri Levy

Invited by Google Europe to attend a brainstorming session in Paris on the decline of truth, the rise of fake news and ways to counter both, I began my presentation by placing the problem in historical context.

I cited George Orwell’s Looking Back on the Spanish War, in which the author explains that, for him, “history stopped in 1936,” because it was there, in Spain, that he discovered for the first time “newspaper reports which did not bear any relation to the facts.”

It was there that he sensed that “the very concept of objective truth,” ruined by fascism in its red and brown forms, was “fading out of the world,” and it was there, in effect, that men like Joseph Goebbels (“I’m the one who decides who is Jewish and who isn’t”) and later US President Donald Trump (and his “alternative facts”) became possible.

However, as I went on to point out, several intellectual shake-ups occurred before and after the rise of totalitarianism.

First, the Kantian “critique,” which separated the noumenal from the phenomenal realm, limited our knowledge to the latter and posited that we can know phenomena only to the extent that our senses, understanding and reason allow. This critique injects into our relationship with truth a measure of subjectivity of which Brexit’s proponents might be today’s willing victims.

Second, a Nietzschean “perspectivism” turned truth into a “point of view” and judged to be “true” that point of view that makes a being stronger, and “false” that which saddens or diminishes them.

It triggered a second intellectual earthquake, the aftershocks of which necessarily rippled through political systems, giving rise to the metaphysical possibility of leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Third, there was the post-Nietzscheans’ “deconstructionism.” By historicizing the “will to truth” (Michel Foucault), putting truth “in quotation marks” (Jacques Derrida), separating the sign from its referent (Louis Althusser) and miring the obvious in a miasma of charts and graphs (Claude Levi-Strauss) or tying it up in Borromean knots (Jacques Lacan), they probably caused people to lose contact with the simple, robust and irrefutable aspects of the truth.

I then focused on the responsibility of the Internet and Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon for the following sequence of events:

First, an almost infinite amount of speech is set free by digital democracy. The Web then becomes a crowd, a free-for-all, where everyone shows up armed with his or her personal opinions, convictions and truth.

At the end of a shift that was nearly imperceptible amid the virtual roar of tweets, retweets and posts, we demand for our newly affirmed truth the same respect that was paid to the old truth.

We started with the equal right to express our beliefs and wound up conceding that all expressed beliefs have equal value. We began by asking simply to be heard, then demanded that listeners respect our utterances, whatever they might think of them, and ended by warning them not to rank one statement above another or assert that there might be a hierarchy of truths.

We thought we were democratizing the “courage of truth” that was so dear to the later Foucault. We thought we were giving every friend of the truth the technical means with which to contribute, boldly but modestly, to the adventures of knowledge.