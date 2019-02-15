Free discussion on independence

By David Pendery 潘大為

Two opinion pieces in the Taipei Times on Feb. 1 expressed the conception and potential reality of Taiwanese independence, and the need for ensuing community discussion (“Time for serious discussion,” “Justice is about more than just Chiang,” page 8). I wholeheartedly agree with such a prospect.

A discussion of the possibility of Taiwanese independence is long overdue, but will hopefully take place soon. To be sure, such a disputation is hindered in the international world and this complicates matters in Taiwan, but hopefully this actuality will not prevent dialogue on the issue — to say nothing of its eventuality.

It might sound prosaic, but this political idea should be disputed in a free republic. After all, US President Donald Trump is deliberating a border wall with Mexico in the US; the “yellow vest” movement in France has disputed economic justice in the old republic; campaigners in China have sought more freedom and democracy (such as they can); and Iran has pondered the validity of supporting terrorism around the world (such as it will).

These are bureaucratic issues that must take center stage in municipal affairs and so they do around the world. That a key issue like the potential of independence in Taiwan is not at the fore in civic proceedings is a true setback. While understandable given China’s resistance, it is a negative in terms of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration.

In a word, it seems that the Tsai government has not taken this issue seriously enough, nor has it introduced the dialogue needed in Taiwanese culture and politics. (The issue is both political and cultural, reaching across partisan lines and into realms of consciousness and awareness — what is thought, felt and experienced among a people.)

The government’s reluctance is understandable — a conflict with China is something few truly want — but the prospect of independence should not be completely ignored. After all, South Sudan, Kosovo, East Timor and Palau, to name only a few recent additions to the world’s independent states, have debated and addressed this issue, and achieved the real deal — actual independence in world affairs.

These achievements have sometimes come by way of violent confrontation, but these peoples were not afraid to take such steps. I myself hesitate to suggest that conflict with China would be acceptable, but it cannot be disregarded forever. Look at what East Timor went through to accomplish its dream. Admittedly, it was done with the cooperation of the UN, which could be a possibility with Taiwan as well.

I have discussed the conception of Taiwanese independence in the Taipei Times and I was in sum in supportive of this vision (“Taiwan independence: It’s in the air,” November 8, 2017). However, it is not that I am an avid supporter of Taiwanese independence. Rather, I feel that such an issue must be acknowledged and addressed by the public of any country.

Communities should have the right to examine such an issue and, although they might not be able to conclude matters absolutely, they must be able to speak their piece, to make their position clear. China, of course, is one nation that objects to this approach.

China’s view is not going to change anytime soon and this will present problems for Taiwan, but most worryingly, this means that debate in a free country is being obstructed by an authoritarian regime. This must surely concern other free countries in the world.