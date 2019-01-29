Huawei stokes US fear with low-cost networking gear that works

By Peter Waldman, Sheridan Prasso and Todd Shields / Bloomberg

In the sparsely settled forests of eastern Oregon, Huawei Technologies is hardly the big bad wolf of China that US officials have depicted. It is a lifeline to the 21st century.

China’s largest tech company makes high-quality networking gear that it sells to rural telecommunications operators for 20 to 30 percent less than its competitors do, said Joseph Franell, chief executive officer and general manager of Eastern Oregon Telecom in Hermiston, a watermelon-growing hub of 18,000 people.

Huawei’s equipment has helped about two dozen US telecom companies provide landlines, mobile services and high-speed data to many of the poorest and most remote areas in the country. Some of these companies have received federal subsidies, but not Franell’s, which was spun out to senior management last year by the electric cooperative that founded it in 1999.

“Their equipment is very, very good,” said Franell, who chairs the Oregon legislature’s Broadband Advisory Council. “We haven’t found equivalent equipment on the market.”

US President Donald Trump’s administration is escalating a fight with a formidable adversary — a face-off that intelligence and cybersecurity officials say has significant implications for the safety and security of the US and its allies.

Huawei has become a world leader in manufacturing networking equipment and is striving to dominate the next generation of wireless technology, known as 5G. The Trump administration, convinced that Huawei is a Trojan horse for Chinese intelligence, is determined to blunt its growing sales and influence.

The heightening tension, which is said to include a potential presidential order that would not name Huawei, but would greatly limit its and other companies’ US business opportunities, stems from a fundamental hardening of US policy toward China that took place in 2017 during Trump’s first year in office.

For a decade, US officials have said that Huawei might be acting as an arm of the Chinese state, a private company in name only whose ulterior mission, they claim, is to steal government and corporate secrets through conventional espionage and back-door bugs in its telecom gear.

Former US president Barack Obama’s administration stopped Huawei from acquiring US technology assets and exerted pressure that reportedly helped nix a US$5 billion equipment deal with Sprint that would have saved the struggling US carrier US$800 million in its first year.

The US Congress last summer barred federal agencies and contractors from buying Chinese networking gear, and the Trump administration is preparing an executive order that could restrict all Chinese telecom sales in the US, two people familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

Through it all, Huawei has prospered. The company garners about half of its annual revenue of US$92 billion outside China, led by Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where cutting-edge technology at affordable prices has endeared the Chinese company to budget-strapped purchasers. Huawei has also become the world’s second-biggest mobile phone maker, after Samsung and ahead of Apple.

However, in the US, the consumer market has effectively closed for Huawei.

Verizon and AT&T last year said they would no longer offer Huawei smartphones due to government pressure.

Huawei, for its part, has repeatedly denied any kind of spying or even talking with the Chinese government, let alone acting on its behalf.