EDITORIAL: Referendum changes make sense

The debate is on over proposed changes to the Referendum Act (公民投票法). There is no question that modifications are sorely needed after 10 questions were voted upon alongside the nine-in-one elections in November last year.

In addition to confusing wording and questionable topics, with five referendums revolving around the same issue, the election itself turned into a nightmare as people grew impatient over long lines to cast their ballots. It also cost an additional NT$1.3 billion (US$42.08 million) for the Central Election Commission (CEC) to organize so many referendums. Other issues included the use of dead people’s names on referendum petitions and parties using the questions just for vote-garnering purposes.

A Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) task force met last month and started working on the amendments, while the CEC rolled out its own proposals. One of the biggest items seems to be whether referendums should be held in conjunction with local elections. Some lawmakers have proposed allowing the commission to make the call according to the situation, while others are staunchly against separating them.

From an economic standpoint, it makes sense to keep everything on the same day and many people who would not have voted otherwise headed to the polls just to vote in the referendums. However, if the CEC ends up with 10 questions again, it might be wise to hold them on a separate day, because last year’s process was simply not manageable.

It is questionable whether the public actually needed more time to learn about the issues, as proposed by DPP Legislator Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀), as people had significant time to do their research. For example, the Alliance for the Happiness of Future Generations simply had more money and resources to run a stronger campaign than pro-LGBT+ groups; it was not a matter of time.

To avoid having to face this decision again, the CEC needs to have better mechanisms in place to ensure that there are not so many topics on the same issue, inappropriate issues or obsolete issues. For example, even though the government in October last year already scrapped the Shenao power plant project, it remained on the ballot. That human rights should be protected by absolute law and should not be voted on is also obvious, despite criticism from civic groups that “it could grant the commission more power to sanction referendum topics” (“Coalition concerned over referendum changes,” Jan. 18, page 2).

Language usage should also be regulated, as the wording of several questions was confusing and open-ended. People will always argue that this gives the commission too much power, but that is what it is there for. Democracy does not mean that people can say and do whatever they want — that is why there are laws. It is not that hard to understand.

As for the CEC’s proposal to limit the questions to 30 Chinese characters, that seems unnecessary.

Despite what the coalition of civil groups claimed last week, there is no way that these amendments would turn the act back into a “bird cage” law with tight restrictions. The system was tested last year and it did not work, so it is time to fine-tune things before the next round.