As British politicians confront the threat of a chaotic Brexit and calls for a rerun of the 2016 referendum, the china plates in parliament’s tearooms carry a timely reminder of the perils of democracy: “Made in Stoke-on-Trent.”

The city, once the heart of the world’s pottery industry, is a potent symbol of the gulf between politicians and the people who put them in power. Left behind by globalization and neglected by successive governments, no city voted for Brexit more emphatically.

The mood in Stoke encapsulates the risks facing politicians of all stripes with the country in turmoil over how to follow through on the vote to leave the EU.

Brexit is due at the end of March and British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal is on course for a catastrophic defeat in parliament. A growing number in her Conservative Party believe the only way out of the crisis is to call another vote.

Time and a divided electorate’s patience are running out, while the political climate grows more febrile.

Pockets of protesters at Westminster have become the norm, but last week it got nastier as one member of parliament was jostled and called a Nazi for backing a second referendum to break the national impasse.

Some people in Stoke say politicians need to think hard about what they might unleash.

“There would be violence all over the country, far left, far right, skinheads,” said Kevin McCormack, 59, standing along from a parade of stores in the Stoke suburb of Bentilee, which is statistically among the 10 percent most deprived neighborhoods of England. “All these MPs [members of parliament] work for us supposedly, they’re supposed to do what we ask them. People are sick and tired of being told what we can and can’t do.”

These are dark days in Britain. The financial crisis and ensuing government austerity drive left their mark on the country. Then the Brexit vote threw up the opportunity for a populist rebellion and a cry for help. The nation was split 52 to 48 percent in favor of leaving the EU.

What followed was political inertia as the UK got consumed by the process of negotiating an exit deal. Now comes more anger and resentment while the prospect of an economically ruinous “no-deal Brexit” increases.

It helps explain why even some of those who want to remain in the EU are skittish about a second referendum, which would become an urgent question if, as expected, May’s deal is defeated and parliament wrests control of the Brexit process from her minority government.

For two years, anti-Brexit campaigners have been pinning their hopes on a another vote to overturn the result of the first. Now, with the House of Commons deadlocked and the UK’s exit just two months away, even May sees that it might happen as a national campaign for a “People’s Vote” gathers pace.

However, would a new referendum heal the wounds of a country already at war with itself? May has repeatedly cited first-time voters who would feel betrayed when she has rejected pleas from parliamentarians to hold another vote. There is palpable fear over what might happen if the electorate’s wishes are frustrated.

The bitterness comes through in Stoke, where gross weekly pay is 16 percent lower than the UK average and a greater proportion of people is likely to rely on social security handouts.

Almost 9,000 more people turned out to vote in the referendum than in the general election a year earlier. Just short of 70 percent chose to leave, more than any other British city. Now they want to see results.