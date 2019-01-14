Four tips to control your child’s screen time

By Chou Chin-yi 周晉逸

Concerns about children’s development continue to evolve. We used to worry that children watched too much TV. Today, overuse of cellphones and tablets is the biggest headache for parents.

The risks are not only that using the eyes at such a short distance can worsen shortsightedness, but also that the blue light emitted by electronic devices can cause sleep problems; that the content can make children gradually lose interest in the real world; that use of such devices reduces opportunities for verbal communication and social interaction; and that it affects the kids’ learning ability.

Should children really be barred from using electronics? That is going too far, as these devices have become integral to our daily lives. However, limiting screen time is a possible approach.

For children aged two to five, a maximum of two 30-minute periods of screen time a day is often recommended, limiting total time to one hour per day, while screen time for those younger than two is not recommended at all.

Most parents’ concerns about children’s use of electronics can be divided into four areas. The following are some suggestions from the perspective of an occupational therapist to help you tackle such problems one-by-one.

First, children cannot control screen time, which will affect when they eat and sleep.

The solution is for both sides to agree on a plan for screen time, with pre-established rules.

If the child follows the rules and takes the initiative to return the device to you on time, you can occasionally allow five more minutes as a small reward, but if the child spends more time than agreed on the device or throws a tantrum when having to return it, screen time can be reduced the next day.

Although there might be some conflict at the beginning, parents must not give up too soon.

Second, children can throw a tantrum or ignore the parents when they stop them from using or take away their cellphones.

The solution is to help children explore their own interests and other games, so that playing with their cellphones does not become their only leisure activity.

For example, replace the virtual world with real, hands-on games, such as Lego, activity books, drawing or board games with their parents, so they will discover that playing with their parents is more pleasant.

Never get into the bad habit of using cellphones as pacifiers.

Third, children’s attention might drop and they could become emotional after playing with their cellphones or other electronic devices.

The solution is to take your children to a park or a playground to run and play right after school. Cycling, ball games and gross motor activities are all good options.

About one hour of outdoor activities per day is often recommended for children, because exercising does not only reduce negative emotions such as depression, but also increases learning capacity and concentration.

Finally, overuse can also lead to poor social interaction, and children can encounter violence and bullying in the virtual reality provided by social media.

The solution is to encourage children and their friends to join groups to explore shared interests outside regular school classes, such as soccer, rollerblading and robot clubs for kids.

Through club events, they can get proper interaction and build relationships with other people, and the tasks can give them a sense of achievement.