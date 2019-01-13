Kyrgyzstan’s kidnapped brides use fashion to erase taboo

By Adela Suliman / Thomson Reuters Foundation, BISHKEK

Walking proudly down a catwalk, the lights and glamor seemed like a lifetime away from Elzat Kazakbaeva’s nightmare ordeal five years ago when she was grabbed off a Kyrgyzstan street by a group of men wanting to marry her to an uninvited suitor.

Kazakbaeva is one of thousands of woman abducted and forced to marry each year in the former Soviet republic in Central Asia, where bride kidnappings continue, particularly in rural areas.

Bride kidnapping — which also occurs in nations like Armenia, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan — was outlawed in 2013 in Kyrgyzstan, where authorities recognized that it could lead to marital rape, domestic violence and psychological trauma.

However, some communities still see it as a pre-Soviet tradition dating back to tribal prestige, said Russell Kleinbach, professor emeritus of sociology at Philadelphia University and cofounder of women’s advocacy group Kyz Korgon Institute.

Now a new generation of women are eschewing acceptance of this abuse, with their campaign escalating last year when one kidnapped bride, Burulai Turdaaly Kyzy, 20, was put in the same police cell as the man who abducted her and stabbed to death.

Her killer was jailed for 20 years, but her murder sparked national outrage and protests against bride kidnappings in a country where campaigners said that until recently, tougher sentences were handed down for kidnapping livestock than women.

Fashion designer Zamira Moldosheva is part a rising public movement against bride kidnapping that has ranged from charity bike rides to flag installations, with campaigners saying more events would be planned this year.

She organized a fashion show featuring only women who had been abused or kidnapped dressed as historical Kyrgyz women.

“Can’t we women do something against the violence taking place in our country?” Moldosheva said in an interview in Bishkek, the capital of the majority-Muslim nation of 6 million people.

“Bride kidnapping is not our tradition — it should be stopped,” she said, adding that bride kidnapping was a form of forced marriage and not a traditional practice.

Kazakbaeva, one of 12 models in the fashion show, said she was glad to participate in the event in October last year to highlight her ordeal and encourage other women to flee forced marriages.

Kazakbaeva, then a student aged 19, was ambushed in broad daylight on a Saturday afternoon outside her college dormitory in Bishkek and forced into a waiting car by a group of men.

“I felt as if I was an animal,” Kazakbaeva told reporters, her faced streaked with tears. “I couldn’t move or do anything at all.”

Kazakbaeva was taken to the groom’s home in rural Issyk Kul region, about 200km east of Bishkek, where she was dressed in white and taken into a decorated room for an impending ceremony.

She spent hours pleading with the groom’s family — and her own — to stop the forced marriage.

“My grandmother is very traditional, she thought it would be a shame and she started convincing me to stay,” Kazakbaeva said.

When her mother threatened to call the police, the groom’s family finally let her go.

She was lucky to escape unwed, she said, and hoped the fashion show, depicting historical female figures, would help to bring the taboo subject to the fore.

“Women nowadays can also be the characters of new fairy tales for others,” said Kazakbaeva, dressed as a female freedom fighter from ancient Kyrgyzstan, which gained independence from Moscow in 1991. “I’m fighting for women’s rights.”