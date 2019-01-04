EDITORIAL: KMT cowardice amid Xi’s plotting

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) speech on Wednesday marking the 40th anniversary of a 1979 policy statement that paved the way for cross-strait interactions contained few surprises. It was riddled with the usual elements: talk of a unification dream and the threat of force.

However, there was one surprise that could throw the pan-blue camp off its game, which was Xi’s inclusion of “national unification” as part of his definition of the so-called “1992 consensus.” The lack of an immediate response from the pan-blue camp to that part of the speech reeked of cowardice.

For years, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) — and sometimes its spin-off People First Party (PFP) — have tried to sell the “1992 consensus” to Taiwanese, painting it as some sort of a magic concoction that can solve every problem that divides Taiwan and China.

They have argued that the “consensus” is the only framework that allows the continuation of the Republic of China (ROC), and some wiggle room for Taiwan to maintain its international presence and the cross-strait “status quo.”

Unfortunately, not only did Xi fail to validate the KMT’s oft-stated argument that the “1992 consensus” permits both sides of the Taiwan Strait to have their own interpretation of what “China” means — under the umbrella that there is only “one China” — he also took the liberty of adding new elements to the “consensus” to bend it to his liking.

Were it not for the KMT and its long-term campaign to sugarcoat the fact that the “1992 consensus” is pretty much a synonym for Beijing’s “one China” principle, the “consensus” would not have had a market in Taiwan, and would certainly not have been blindly embraced by some voters who naively equate the “consensus” with no-strings-attached economic prosperity and maintenance of the cross-strait “status quo.”

Now that the pan-blue camp’s endorsement of the “1992 consensus” has locked Taiwan into a political dead-end, where accepting Beijing’s “one country, two systems” arrangement seems to be the only path, it was sad to see that KMT headquarters did not immediately defend its stance on Wednesday after convening an internal meeting with its Mainland Affairs Department, instead staying quiet as Xi redefined the “consensus.”

That said, here are three possible ways the KMT could revamp its approach to the “1992 consensus”:

First, the party could stick to its previous rhetoric, maintaining that the “consensus” gives both sides room for their own interpretations of what “China” means, even though to do so would be to lie to itself and ask its supporters to do the same.

Second, it could gradually get rid of the “1992 consensus” without much explanation and instead only call for peaceful development of relations.

The third possibility, albeit the least likely, is that the KMT could call Xi out on unilaterally making unification part of the “1992 consensus” and do so every time the Chinese leader or his government officials attempt to force their definition on Taiwan again.

Based on the KMT headquarters’ delayed response to Xi’s remarks, it seems that it has chosen a combination of the first and third approach. Regardless of its response, the one thing it should stop doing is turning a blind eye to Beijing’s true agenda because it wants to beat the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the ballot box. That is not only short-sighted, but also irresponsible.