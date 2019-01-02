Smart infrastructure development must take nature into account

By Maxwell Gomera

In November 2017, scientists working in Sumatra, Indonesia, made an exciting announcement: They had discovered a new species of orangutan, bringing to seven the number of great ape species globally.

However, one year later, the only home of the 800 wild Tapanuli orangutans was being cleared for a US$1.6 billion dam and hydroelectric power plant. Although the project would contribute less than 1 percent of the country’s planned generating capacity, scientists said that it would lead to the extinction of this rare species. This raises, once again, a key question: What is nature worth?

Indonesia is not alone in making environmentally detrimental trade-offs. The 21st century will be a period of unprecedented infrastructure expansion and a staggering US$90 trillion is to be spent over the next 15 years to build or replace dams, power plants and other facilities. More infrastructure is to be built over the next decade and a half than currently exists. Naturally, habitats would be disrupted.

And yet, environmentally reckless growth is not preordained; it is possible to make smart, sustainable choices. To do so, people must recognize the true value of nature and make environmental ethics and cost-benefit analyses part of every project.

At the moment, this is not happening; most infrastructure is planned and constructed on the basis of market assessments that fail to account for nature. As a result, the world is facing a growing crisis: the weakening of ecosystem services — such as clean water, flood defense and bee pollination — that protect biodiversity and form the foundation on which human welfare depends.

To change the “status quo,” wean ethical choice must be made to not expose critical habitats and “natural capital” to greater danger — regardless of the possible economic returns. Just as most of the world has rejected the use of slave or child labor, the permanent destruction of nature must be repudiated.

Some economists have recognized this by building environmental costs into their arguments; the Amazon rain forest is a case in point. There, deforestation has reduced the production of vapor clouds that are essential to transporting rain across South America. A drought that hit Sao Paulo from 2014 to 2017 is believed to have been caused, at least in part, by the absence of these “flying rivers.”

As the Brazilian climate scientist Antonio Nobre has noted, if these aerial water pumps are permanently turned off, an area that accounts for 70 percent of South America’s gross national product would be turned into desert.

Of course, identifying critical natural capital is challenging, especially at smaller scales. While many can agree on the importance of protecting the Amazon, it is harder to demonstrate the value of preserving orangutans in Indonesia.

However, over time, the loss of the Tapanuli orangutan’s habitat would profoundly change the composition of the rain forest and disrupt its ecological services. At the same time, the elimination of a species of great ape — humanity’s closest kin — would erase an opportunity to better understand our own evolution and genetics.

In the developed world, some governments and businesses are making the ethical choice by applying the “precautionary principle” to growth. Adopted in 1992 as part of the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, the principle embodies the conclusion that it is wiser — and ultimately cheaper — to avoid environmental degradation in the first place.