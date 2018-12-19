Russian rappers give up on Putin

By Leonid Bershidsky / Bloomberg OPINION

Russian President Vladimir Putin never thought he would have a problem with the nation’s youth culture. He has always been so confident of his popularity that he felt no need to repeat the mistakes of his Soviet predecessors, who tried to control the pop-music underground and banned it when they could not, but as the whole nation is losing patience with the system Putin has built, Russian rappers are now flipping off the state.

The Russian hip-hop world had been reeling this year from a wave of cancelations of concerts across the nation of acts that bureaucrats and police deemed to be immoral or otherwise extreme.

The resulting popular backlash, including a well-attended concert in Moscow to protest the detention of a rapper known as Husky and an abortive hearing in parliament, set off alarm bells among Putin’s advisers; Putin himself this week demanded to know why the shows were being shut down. Now he is trying to get a grip on a situation that emerged from the growing alienation of the Russian people from their government.

The lessons of Soviet censorship could not have been clearer for Putin. He comes from St Petersburg, which in the 1970s and 1980s was home to the nation’s most powerful rock bands. Their music did as much as any politician to bring down the Soviet Union, and some musicians from that era have kept playing and have remained critical of the government.

In 2010, Putin had a much-publicized confrontation with one of them, Yuri Shevchuk of the band DDT, who told the Russian strongman that Russia was not a free country under his leadership.

However, the new generation of Russians does not listen to bands like Shevchuk’s. It listens to rap and for quite a while the Russian rap culture seemed compatible with the regime. In 2009, Putin went on the Muz TV channel to hand out awards in a youth culture contest named “Battle for Respect.”

Looking rather out of place in a sweater and jacket, he started off by saying that the art forms being honored — rap, graffiti and break dancing, were not of Russian origin, but should nevertheless be appreciated.

“In my view, any phenomenon, regardless of its country of origin and name, always deserves the support off both society and the state if there are two components: first, brilliant form, and second, constructive content,” he said.

Much of Russian rap in those days fit that definition. Timur Yunusov, aka Timati, the nation’s biggest hip-hop star (Snoop Dogg even appeared in one of his videos), was a Putin loyalist, and Roman Chumakov, aka Zhigan, the ex-convict who received the Battle for Respect award, pushed a brand of Russian patriotism that was to the national leader’s liking.

“I was a fool,” he rapped in 2013. “When I wanted to go away. I was a madman and no one could help me. I thought life would be sweeter over there and thought that crappy dollar could save everything. But I was wrong, how blind I was, man, when I ignored what was mine and tried to be different.”

For that kind of attitude, Putin, a former street kid himself, could tolerate a bit of petty criminality, macho posturing and fleeting references to drugs.

Even relatively recently, the Russian rap culture was not Putin-unfriendly. Last year, Vyacheslav Mashnov, aka Gnoiny or Slava KPSS, who has declared himself the Vladimir Putin of Russian rap (for the president’s macho qualities as well as his rejection of foreign influences), beat Oxford-educated and opposition-sympathizing Miron Fyodorov, aka Oxxxymiron, in an epic rap battle watched by more than 38 million people.