Kerch Strait blockade not guaranteed to ‘make Putin great again’

By Andrei Kolesnikov

Millions of people have now watched a video of a Russian Coast Guard vessel ramming a Ukrainian tugboat in the Kerch Strait. For some Russians, this show of force undoubtedly aroused a sense of pride, much to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s pleasure. However, for many others, the footage evoked feelings of fear at the prospect of a full-blown war in Ukraine.

Most Russian parents, like parents everywhere, would prefer to send their 18-year-old children to study, not fight.

The narrative that Russia is under attack has long dominated Kremlin propaganda, with Putin positioning himself as the commander of a fortress besieged — militarily, economically and even in the domain of international sports — by a hostile West.

This propaganda, already building in volume in 2012, after Putin won his third presidential term, reached a crescendo in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea.

So far, there has been no diminuendo and there is unlikely to be one so long as Putin’s siege narrative strategy continues to yield political dividends. Prior to the annexation of Crimea, his approval rating had dropped to record lows; afterward, it surged to more than 80 percent.

However, since last summer, Putin’s approval ratings have again dropped precipitously, to 66 percent in October and last month.

Beyond “making Russia great again” on the international stage, Putin was supposed to improve Russians’ standard of living. Instead, after four years of falling real incomes, the government announced deeply unpopular pension reforms, which included an increase in the retirement age.

Addressing Russians’ economic grievances will not be easy. Russia’s economy is under severe strain as a result of the sanctions imposed by the West over Crimea. More important, Russia’s state-capitalist model has led to weak competition and declining incentives for private investment and entrepreneurship.

With few options for rallying public opinion, Putin may well have decided that it is time to “remind” Russians that they are under attack. (Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko might also benefit politically from escalating tensions as he seeks to lift his dismal approval ratings ahead of his re-election bid in March.)

To be clear, Ukraine is not attacking Russia. The Ukrainian naval vessels were in full compliance with a 2003 bilateral treaty governing access to the Kerch Strait and the Sea of Azov. However, by asserting that the vessels entered Russian waters illegally, not to mention escalating tensions with the West, Putin might be hoping to breathe new life into the siege narrative, thereby inspiring the kind of primitive patriotism on which he has long relied.

This could involve direct provocations and potentially even armed clashes, but Putin is likely also to draw more public attention to Russia’s military-industrial complex and weapons development, while celebrating past glory, especially the mythologized version of World War II that he has established as a component of his own legitimacy.

For example, the veneration of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, with whom Putin shares more than a few traits, has no doubt contributed to many Russians’ greater willingness to accept repression. The grand military parade commemorating the anniversary of the end of the Siege of Leningrad, planned for Jan. 29 in St Petersburg, could inspire patriotism, but it will in no way reflect the real drama of the city’s starving inhabitants.