Macron’s crisis in France a warning to all of Europe

By Natalie Nougayrede / The Guardian

For Europe’s sake, French President Emmanuel Macron needs help — not our scorn or hatred. A young, reformist French head of state who promised a “European renaissance” finds himself struggling at the helm of a country that is fast becoming the “sick man of Europe” again.

It was a telling moment last weekend when rioters disfigured the face of a statue of Marianne, the French republic’s symbol, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Just three weeks earlier, world leaders had gathered there with Macron for the centenary of the armistice that ended World War I.

If the “sad passions” that Macron has warned of many times take hold in France, an entire continent will be affected — not just one man’s political career.

Extreme forces across Europe are busily rejoicing over Macron’s “yellow vests” predicament. From Britain’s hardline Brexiteers — both left and right — to far-right Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, not to mention Russian President Vladimir Putin’s propaganda outlets, the relish is unmistakable. Upheaval and chaos in liberal democracies is what they thrive on.

The prize the extremists seek is a political takeover of Europe in May’s European Parliament elections. Events in France are ominous and their significance extends far beyond one country’s borders.

Not long ago, Macron proudly branded himself as the archenemy of Salvini and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, two leaders whose trademark policies target migrants, political opponents and the rule of law.

Macron is weakened, on the defensive and ever more isolated.

Scenes in France over the past two weeks could seem to some like a revival of the May 1968 uprising, but a more pertinent parallel might be Feb. 6, 1934. That day, gangs of far-right nationalists marched on the French capital and clashed with the police in violence that left 15 dead. The events of the day served as a founding myth for that generation of France’s far right.

Macron has certainly made mistakes. Most of the protesters have genuine, if chaotically expressed, grievances. They consider themselves the “invisible” people, treated with contempt by Parisian elites, and now they have made themselves very visible with their fluorescent vests.

Public opinion is behind them.

One of their most eloquent members is Ingrid Levavasseur, a young nurse and single mother of two from Normandy. Last week she spoke movingly on TV of her struggle to make ends meet and of her sense of deep injustice.

“Some people complain that we block roads, but they don’t complain when they’re stuck in traffic jams on their way to ski resorts, do they?” she asked softly.

However, the French crisis has more sinister undercurrents, embodied by another “yellow vests” spokesperson, Christophe Chalencon.

A blacksmith from the southern Vaucluse region, Chalencon is openly anti-Muslim and has called for a military-led government to be installed, “because a true commander, a general, a strong hand is what we need.”

Meanwhile, far-right outfits such as Action Francaise are trying to make a comeback.

Tuesday’s announcement that tax rises would be suspended was probably too little, too late. French anxieties are threefold: There is the fear of losing power and prestige; the fear of the economic consequences of globalization and the fear of losing a “national identity.”