Give voters something to vote for

By Ben Goren

The local elections have delivered a diverse set of results, but none that should surprise anyone who had paid attention to the candidates, issues and campaigns in the run-up to Saturday’s vote.

On the surface, the headlines write themselves. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) scored a stunning victory. It was a damning and comprehensive repudiation by voters of President Tsai Ying-wen’s (蔡英文) leadership of the nation, her failed cross-strait policies, her mismanagement of the economy and her betrayal of hard-working public employees who lost their pensions.

It proved that Taiwanese want to put economics first and politics second. They want to ditch the ideology and focus on building the economy for ordinary people’s livelihoods.

It confirmed that Taiwanese respect traditional family values and the sanctity of marriage as a strictly heterosexual institution. And in an age of climate change, Taiwanese resoundingly rejected a nuclear-free homeland by 2025.

Having experienced two years of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) reckless radicalism, voters said “enough.” This was a vote for stability and rationality.

Except that it is largely nonsense.

It might sell well to international news outlets looking for a dramatic narrative that will earn them a higher proportion of clicks, likes and shares, but to take it at face value would both patronize Taiwanese and their democracy, and lazily serve the political interests most advantaged by the simplistic framing.

In contrast, the elections were complex, multilayered and somewhat paradoxical. I would like to focus on three aspects: turnout, candidate fatigue and voter disenchantment.

Early on election day there were numerous reports of long lines at polling stations and delays of one to two hours.

There was an initial misconception that the lines were the result of a surge in the youth vote, as 18-year-olds were allowed to vote in referendums for the first time.

In reality, Taiwan had never conducted an election in which there were simultaneously 10 referendums to vote on in addition to mayor, commissioner, city or county council seats, and borough wardens.

The long queues of people lining up to vote were less because the youth had turned up and more because an elderly voting demographic was taking more time to cast their votes.

In addition, the turnout figures not only suggest no youth vote surge, but indicate a fall comparative to the previous municipal elections in 2014.

Since the elderly are generally more consistent voters than the middle-aged or younger voting cohorts, the reality might have been the exact opposite of a youth surge.

If we take an average for the six special municipalities, we see a turnout of 64.78 percent and about 11,752,000 valid votes.

In 2014, the turnout for the entire electorate was 67.59 percent with 12,261,784 votes cast.

Initial calculations appear to suggest an average fall of about 2.8 percent in turnout for a loss of more than 500,000 valid votes.

It is in that context that people should analyze how the DPP went from 47.55 percent to 39.16 percent of the vote, while the KMT advanced from 40.70 percent to 48.79 percent.

The DPP lost 932,376 votes from 2014, while the KMT gained 1,112,199, essentially an 8 percent voter shift between the parties.

While turnout might have been depressed compared with 2014, judging by the six municipal cities, it might not have been evenly depressed across the nation.