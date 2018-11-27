The Liberty Times Editorial: The warning from the ballot box

The results of Saturday’s nine-in-one elections and the referendums handed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which holds the presidency and a legislative majority, heavy losses. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has resigned as party chairperson and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has made considerable gains. Most concerning is that China has proven to itself that the Internet can be a powerful weapon to meddle in Taiwan’s elections.

The way the elections were organized was symptomatic of the wider reasons behind the DPP’s shellacking.

Ten referendums were held alongside the elections. With the thresholds for holding referendums being eased, their number exploded, each one a long-winded, difficult-to-understand proposal, which made voting time-consuming and chaotic.

The Central Election Commission failed to organize the process properly, leading to overly long lines, with people having to wait for extended periods of time, leading to scenes of bored people standing in line watching TV on their mobile devices.

These unusual scenes in front of polling stations were indicative of the divide between the authorities and the public they are there to serve: predictable situations were allowed to occur and voters became increasingly restless.

The congestion was not only seen at isolated polling stations. In the same way, the loss of support for the DPP could be seen in many cities and counties nationwide, speaking to discontentment with its governance.

To be fair, the DPP’s losses are hardly inconsistent with the fortunes of a ruling party in mid-term elections.

In the past two years, the Tsai administration has made headway in areas of the economy, social issues and national defense. The trouble is, the pace and implementation of its reform agenda have been problematic, the government has not fully followed through on its campaign promises and it has made some questionable political appointees.

It has fallen short of the public’s expectations. This has led to anger among the people hit by the reforms, such that they have taken to the streets, while at the same time leaving the party’s core supporters disappointed in its performance, making them feel disinclined to vote, in the same way that low morale among KMT voters kept them away from voting four years ago.

It seems that the central government, with its legislative dominance, and DPP-held local governments, with their long-term hold on power, have allowed complacency to creep in, just as they have allowed themselves to become out of touch with the general public. The result is that people have turned away.

From the results it seems clear that the Tsai administration has trod on a few too many toes over the past two years, creating an anti-DPP sentiment and dynamic — grievances that were expressed at the ballot box.

It might be true that a reform agenda will always ruffle the feathers of vested interests, but that can only partially explain what has happened.

For example, pension reform was always going to rile those who stood to have their pensions reduced, but the government’s less than sure-footed approach gave anti-reform groups time to unite and caused frustration among those supporting reform, leaving both sides angry and frustrated.

Then there was the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” amendment to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法). This was, in principle, a laudable change in that it guaranteed employees two days off per week.