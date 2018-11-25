The bleak fate of the Amazon

By Paulo Artaxo

Last month, a deeply divided Brazil voted to elect its next president. Faced with a choice between Fernando Haddad of the leftist Workers’ Party and the rightwing extremist Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilians chose the extremist — an outcome that will have far-reaching consequences for the environment, among other things.

With solid backing from the wealthiest 5 percent of Brazilians and rural landowners, Bolsonaro secured broader popular support by playing on people’s prejudices and fears.

In his campaign, he targeted vulnerable groups and pledged to reduce or eliminate protections for minorities, women and the poor.

Meanwhile, he intends to loosen Brazil’s restrictive gun laws, claiming that allowing average citizens to arm themselves will stem rising crime.

As for the environment, Bolsonaro’s plans can be summed up in one word: exploitation.

For starters, he wants to reduce or eliminate environmental protections in the Amazon, the world’s largest tropical rainforest.

He intends to reduce substantially the protection of indigenous lands belonging to the descendants of the Amazon’s original inhabitants.

He also plans to ease environmental restrictions on the use of pesticides and on licensing for infrastructure development.

“Where there is indigenous land, there is wealth underneath it,” Bolsonaro once said.

With that in mind, he has declared that no more indigenous reserves will be demarcated, and existing reserves are to be opened up to mining.

Bolsonaro’s agenda will hasten environmental degradation dramatically.

Imazon, a Brazilian NGO, reported 444km2 of clearing in September, an 84 percent increase over September last year. The 12-month total amounts to 4,859km2, the highest level since July 2008.

Brazil’s national space research agency, INPE, also reports an uptick in deforestation — about 50 percent year on year in September.

As it stands, many of the farmers or loggers who exploit the Amazon do so illegally, risking fines or sanctions.

The expectation that the new government will not enforce laws prohibiting such activities is probably already emboldening them to intensify their activities.

Once those laws are weakened or abolished, deforestation can be expected to accelerate considerably. The government’s apparent inclination to boost activities like gold mining in the Amazon will only make matters worse.

There is little reason to believe that Bolsonaro will not be able to follow through on his destructive environmental agenda.

After all, far-right representatives allied with powerful business lobbies dominate Brazil’s new congress.

To make destroying the environment even easier, Bolsonaro has pledged to merge the environment and agriculture ministries, though he has since backtracked on this issue.

He is now looking for an environment minister who is allied with the ruralistas, or large landowners, and has appointed a minister of agriculture who wants to lift restrictions on the use of dangerous chemical products in agriculture.

Bolsonaro also promised during the election campaign to withdraw Brazil from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Alhough he has since backed away from that pledge, he has just appointed a climate-change-denying, anti-science diplomat as foreign minister.

That will present certain difficulties for Brazil’s bid to host the UN Climate Change Conference next year.