Asia democracies must team up to maintain freedom

By Brahma Chellaney

On his week-long tour of Asia, US Vice President Mike Pence has been promoting a vision of a “free and open” Indo-Pacific region, characterized by unimpeded trade flows, freedom of navigation and respect for the rule of law, national sovereignty and existing frontiers.

The question is whether this vision of an Indo-Pacific free of “authoritarianism and aggression” is achievable.

One country that seems willing to contribute to realizing this vision is Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is the originator of the “free and open Indo-Pacific” concept that lies at the heart of US President Donald Trump’s new strategy, the successor to former US president Barack Obama’s unhinged “pivot” to Asia.

Having historically punched above its weight internationally, Japan is responding to China’s muscular rise by strengthening its own position in the region. Taking advantage of its considerable assets — the world’s third-largest economy, substantial high-tech skills and a military that has recently been freed of some legal and constitutional constraints — Japan is boosting its geopolitical clout.

Japan’s world-class navy has already begun operating far beyond the country’s waters in order to establish its position in the region. For example, in order to challenge China’s claims in the South China Sea, a Japanese submarine and three destroyers carried out naval drills there in September.

“Japan’s willingness to participate in Asian security makes it an increasingly important player in the region,” former US secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said recently.

However, creating a free and open Indo-Pacific is not the job of one country alone. Establishing the stable balance of power needed to realize Pence’s vision would require all of the region’s major democracies — from Japan and India to Indonesia and Australia — to come together.

The good news is that Abe seems to recognize the importance of cooperation among Asia’s democratic powers.

For example, in discussing the natural alliance between the region’s richest democracy and its largest one, he saod: “A strong India benefits Japan, and a strong Japan benefits India.”

With that in mind, Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a summit that opened the way for a military logistics pact that would give each country’s armed forces access to the other’s bases.

Beyond instituting a joint “two plus two” dialogue among the countries’ foreign and defense ministers, Abe and Modi agreed to deepen naval and maritime security cooperation and collaborate on projects in third countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, to enhance strategic connectivity in the Indo-Pacific.

At the summit, Japan and India devised a new motto for the bilateral relationship: “Shared security, shared prosperity and shared destiny.”

The comfort and camaraderie shown by Abe and Modi during their meeting, held at Abe’s private vacation home near Mount Fuji, stood in stark contrast to the stony expressions and somber handshakes on display when, just two days earlier, Abe had met Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Beijing.

Cooperation between India and Japan builds on, among other things, the trilateral India-Japan-US Malabar naval exercises. It has become an important component of the effort to defend freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region, through which two-thirds of global trade travels.