US-South Korea alliance strained as Trump postpones exercises

By Youkyung Lee / Bloomberg

The US and South Korea have spent almost seven decades honing their preparedness for war. Now fears are growing among the alliance’s proponents that extended peace talks are eroding that advantage.

Defense chiefs from the two nations are on Wednesday to gather for an annual meeting in Washington facing a radically changed landscape after US President Donald Trump’s decision to restart nuclear negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. While those discussions put off the prospect of a conflict, Trump has also canceled major military exercises to facilitate the detente.

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and South Korean Minister of National Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo must now find a way to maintain a robust defense without providing regular, real-world simulations for troops that tend to rotate through every couple of years.

Trump’s statements calling the exercises “war games” and echoing Kim by calling them “provocative” makes them harder to restart as long as nuclear talks drag on.

“Without the joint military training, there will be an alliance, but a much weaker one,” said Kim Ki-ho, a defense professor at Kyonggi University in Suwon and a former colonel who oversaw military operation planning at Combined Forces Command. “It’s a North Korea strategy to dissolve the alliance.”

Even before Trump canceled the so-called Vigilant Ace exercises planned for next month, his nominee to lead US Forces Korea acknowledged during US Senate confirmation hearings that the freeze had caused a “degradation to the readiness” of forces.

“This will be one of my top priorities when I get on the ground,” US Army General Robert Abrams told US senators on Sept. 25.

The drills are just one of several challenges to the alliance under Trump’s “America First” policies.

He has threatened to withdraw from a two-way trade deal between the US and South Korea, pressured Seoul to halt oil imports from Iran and tussled with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over whether to ease the US’ “maximum pressure” campaign against Kim.

Trump has more openly questioned the value of keeping about 28,500 American troops on the Korean Peninsula than any president since Jimmy Carter, saying that after meeting with Kim in June that he would “like to bring them back home, but that’s not part of the equation right now.”

The administration is pushing South Korea to increase the more than US$800 million it pays for the US presence, with the Yonhap News Agency reporting that Trump wants Seoul to offset the cost of bombers and aircraft carriers based elsewhere.

SECOND SUMMIT

Although Trump is pushing to arrange a second summit with Kim Jong-un early next year, working-level negotiations between the US’ nuclear envoy and his North Korean counterpart have not yet started.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is likely to meet with top North Korean official Kim Yong-chol next week in New York, Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

Mattis and Jeong were also expected to discuss the issue of which side would retain supreme command in the event of a war, a responsibility that has thus far been maintained by the US. Seoul has been pushing for greater control, something that could raise political questions in Washington.

Officials on both sides insist that the alliance remains “ironclad” and have said that the troops can maintain readiness, at least in the short term, through smaller-scale exercises less likely to provoke Kim Jong-un.