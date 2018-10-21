Australia wrestles with saving the Great Barrier Reef

By Spencer Mestel / Bloomberg

Ask four Australians why the Great Barrier Reef is bleaching and you will hear four different answers.

A travel agent in Brisbane said it is because of a cyclone that hit last year.

Another one just down the street said it was due to “some sort of starfish.”

A tour guide in Cairns said that bleaching is a natural part of the coral life cycle.

Another, in nearby Port Douglas, said it was propaganda, adding that the reef is not bleaching at all.

About the size of Japan, the Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest single structure made by living organisms and Australia’s third-most popular tourist attraction — after its beaches and wildlife.

It is even a UNESCO World Heritage site and for those less interested in the environment, it also supports 64,000 jobs and contributes US$6.4 billion annually to the national economy.

Local suspicions notwithstanding, the reality is that the reef is bleaching more frequently and severely than ever. In 2016, 30 percent of the corals died. Last year, the reef experienced a back-to-back mass bleaching event, unprecedented in modern times.

By the end of it, almost half of the corals were dead along two-thirds of the entire reef. As of today, there is virtually no section of the Great Barrier Reef that has not experienced at least some bleaching.

Climate change is, of course, a global problem, and the culprit in the reef’s accelerating demise.

Earth’s atmosphere is already about 1°C hotter than it was at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, a new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said last week.

Even more alarming, it is on track to rise by 3°C until 2100, double the pace targeted by the Paris climate agreement. Even a rise of 1.5 degrees would have catastrophic effects, including the loss of 70 percent to 90 percent of the world’s corals. A hotter atmosphere means warmer oceans, and warmer oceans mean dead corals.

Coral reefs are essential for marine life, providing shelter and necessary nutrients. The Great Barrier Reef is the most complex expanse of coral reefs on Earth, which makes it one of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet. It hosts 400 types of corals and more than 1,500 species of fish.

The reef is instrumental in the life cycle of 30 species of whales and dolphins, six of the world’s seven species of marine turtle and the world’s largest population of manatees. Reefs protect life onshore, as well. The structures can blunt as much as 95 percent of a wave’s energy, reducing coastal erosion.

However, in Australia, not everyone wants to believe that the reef is endangered.

A few weeks ago, the Reef and Rainforest Research Centre, a nonprofit that works with tourism operators, private foundations and universities, announced that it was showing “encouraging signs of recovery,” a message enthusiastically amplified by the Queensland government, which has jurisdiction over the reef.

However, scientists were skeptical.

While it is possible for corals to rebound from bleaching events, the recovery story “is biologically impossible,” said Terry Hughes, a professor of marine biology at James Cook University in Townsville, Australia. “It is based on a press release, not science.”

Australia has a conflicted economic relationship with environmental policy. Visitors are drawn to its natural beauty, but the nation is the world’s largest exporter of coal. Next year, resource and energy exports are expected to reach a record US$164 billion.