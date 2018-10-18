Putin’s tough guy act is getting old

By Leonid Bershidsky / Bloomberg Opinion

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, he seemingly could do no wrong as far as most Russians were concerned.

Now, however, his Teflon coating appears to be wearing thinner. This raises two important questions: What do Russians want and will they act to get it?

Political scientist Mikhail Dmitriev and sociologist Sergey Belanovsky are two of the best people to ask these questions.

They have been studying Russian mass consciousness for signs of a protest mood since the beginning of this decade, and they predicted the middle class protests of 2011 and 2012, which were set off by a rigged parliamentary election.

Although some of their later work could be described as unnecessarily alarmist, their analysis of the Russian mood is more nuanced than that offered by the nation’s few remaining professional pollsters.

Dmitriev and Belanovsky get most of their insights from focus groups, which they hold in Moscow and in the Vladimir region, an economically depressed backwater in central Russia.

Dmitriev, a former deputy minister of economics, is a member of the Civil Initiatives Committee formed by Alexei Kudrin, Putin’s former minister of finance and now head of the Audit Chamber, the Russian budget accountability office.

The committee recently published a report by Dmitriev, Belanovsky and psychologist Anastasia Nikolskaya, which describes important changes in the way Russians see the Putin regime and their contract with the state. The changes the researchers see echo the anti-establishment sentiments that have risen in Europe and the US in recent years.

Dmitriev and collaborators see an overwhelming desire for change, even if it is risky and untested, which has superseded the long-dominant preference for stability.

In the focus groups, the researchers played a game with their subjects, asking them to imagine Russia’s path as a muddy, potholed road. The road goes past a meadow that no one has ever tried crossing; it might be a swamp, but there is also a chance that it could be a useful shortcut.

A full 70 percent of focus-group participants said they would try crossing the meadow.

At the same time, Russians, who welcomed strongman Putin after a short fling with pluralism and democracy in the 1990s, no longer hunger for a strong hand.

“The model based on strong leadership gradually turned from a remote dream into a daily routine, so its original halo of attractiveness began weakening,” the researchers wrote. “Now, according to them, only 7 percent of focus group participants want a strong leader, while 80 percent have shifted to demanding justice rather than order.

The justice Russians appear to want has less to do with the Western concept of equality before the law than with economic inequality.

Dmitriev’s respondents demand free healthcare and education, curbs on immigration and a low retirement age, contrary to Putin’s recent decision to raise it. They are angry at the elite, which they feel has hoarded the nation’s wealth.

The demand for that kind of redistributive justice would be easy to interpret as a swing to the left, but at the same time, an overwhelming majority of respondents told Dmitriev and his collaborators that they have stopped relying on the state to improve their lives.

This libertarian self-reliance is a consequence of alienation from the elite. Russians would like the state to fight inequality, but since it does not, they have resigned to taking care of themselves. The growing self-reliance undermines trust in government propaganda.