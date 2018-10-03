There should be one voting age

By Hung Yu-chiang 洪裕強

The Central Election Commission last week issued a strong rebuttal of an online rumor that it was using procedural jiggery-pokery to suppress the electorate’s voting rights, which, it was claimed, would deter a large section of the public from voting.

Its decision to issue separate ballots and ballot boxes for the proposed referendums to be held alongside the nine-in-one local elections stemmed from a difference in the minimum voting ages for elections (20 years) and referendums (18 years).

How did such a muddle develop? If the voting age for both was 18, there would be no basis for the rumors and the commission would not have needed to design such complicated and confusing measures.

The legal voting age for referendums was last year lowered from 20 to 18 through an amendment to the Referendum Act (公民投票法).

However, the change was not extended to elections, so 18 and 19-year-olds have been given the power to vote on important matters in referendums, but are not deemed old enough to select candidates in elections.

As the Legislative Yuan saw fit to pass the amendment, the hope is that legislators would fully implement intergenerational justice by reducing the voting age for elections to 18.

This could be achieved simply by amending Article 130 of the Constitution, and would bring Taiwan in line with other democratic nations.

One of the proposed referendums addresses whether “Taiwan” should be used for the national sports team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A series of “anti” referendums has been proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), through which it seeks to overturn government policy on air pollution and nuclear power, food from regions affected by the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, the construction of a new Shenao Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳) and same-sex marriage.

These proposals touch upon matters crucial to the nation’s future. How can legislators grant 18-year-olds the right to vote on these far-reaching issues, but prevent them from taking part in electing government officials?

Legislators have failed to complete voting age reform, delivering only a messy compromise that insults young voters.

Democratic Progressive Party politicians — custodians of the temporary majority in government granted to them by the electorate — must live up to the “democratic” and “progressive” in their party’s name by allowing people to vote in referendums and elections from the age of 18.

None of the referendums proposes lowering the voting age in elections to 18, but the hope remains that intergenerational justice would become a reality sooner rather than later.

Hung Yu-chiang is director of Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Chinese medicine department.

Translated by Edward Jones