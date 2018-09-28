Fossil fuels target of criticism as storms intensify

By Daniel Litvin

This has been a year of extreme weather events, from the “Beast from the East” that froze much of the UK in March to Hurricane Florence on the US east coast and Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines.

Scientists generally hesitate to say that any particular natural disaster is the result of climate change, but the overall intensity of storms certainly appears to be linked to the accumulation of human-generated greenhouse gases (GHGs) in the atmosphere.

However, in the minds of many, assigning blame need not wait for full scientific certainty. There are tens of millions of people whose lives have been severely affected by natural disasters and perhaps billions who have noticed changing weather patterns in recent years.

Like a growing share of politicians and most of the media, many of these people are becoming convinced that reliance on fossil fuels is one of the underlying causes.

The fossil-fuel industry is a legitimate target for criticism, given that its products account for the bulk of annual GHG emissions. “Big Oil” firms, in particular, have been hit by a number of actions relating to their role in climate change.

In addition to protests at their sites, they have faced shareholder resolutions demanding a shift toward renewable energy sources, divestment campaigns and a growing number of climate-related lawsuits, particularly in the US.

If anything, the political siege of the fossil-fuel industry has only just begun. Even if extreme weather events do not turn out to be as frightening as climate scientists predict, the public will most likely increasingly direct its ire at the industry whenever there is a major hurricane, flood, typhoon, heatwave or freezing spell.

Moreover, as awareness of climate change spreads, politicians and the public will need a simple and easy target to blame.

To be sure, fingers could be pointed at the billions of consumers who drive gasoline-powered cars and rely on fossil fuels to heat and light their homes, but any politician hoping to win an election would be foolish to blame the voters.

In practice, this means that fossil-fuel firms — particularly those headquartered in Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries — will have to navigate an intensely contested operating environment in the coming years.

In terms of shareholder value, managing social and political challenges will be no less important than finding and producing hydrocarbons.

Nowadays, much of the shareholder activism against the industry focuses on the extent to which firms’ hydrocarbon reserves ultimately might prove commercially nonviable as the world shifts away from fossil fuels, but in the near term, the political backlash against the industry will pose a bigger threat to valuations than will “stranded assets.”

That backlash could come in a variety of forms. Divestment campaigns are likely to gain steam and attract larger shareholders.

Climate-related lawsuits could begin to extend further beyond the US, ultimately leading to multibillion-dollar damage awards, as in the cases against Big Tobacco.

Protest movements to disrupt onshore operations could become routine, and governments could decide to impose moratoriums on new hydrocarbon development or to levy punitive taxes on fossil-fuel firms.

In fact, the government of New Zealand banned all future offshore oil and gas exploration — a move that other nations might follow.