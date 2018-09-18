Tiny island nation of Palau stands up to China

By Kate Lyons / The Guardian

Wearing a Hawaiian shirt and sipping an iced tea, Ongerung Kambes Kesolei sits at a veranda bar overlooking a hotel pool, under fans that slowly push humid air around on a quiet Sunday afternoon.

However, the calm of the scene is deceptive, for Kesolei is explaining that his small island home of Palau — a dot on the map in the northwest corner of the Pacific with a population of just over 20,000 people — has attracted the ire of one of the world’s most powerful nations and is now at the center of a geopolitical bunfight.

“They [China] want to weaken [President] Tsai Ing-wen [蔡英文] and that’s where Palau comes into play,” said Kesolei, the editor of one of Palau’s two newspapers.

Palau is one of just 17 countries that has refused to give up diplomatic relations with Taiwan and switch allegiance to China.

Palau, which was under US administration until its independence in 1994, struck up diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1999 after a few years of what Kesolei calls “wooing” from both Taipei and Beijing.

The almost 20-year friendship has been strong, with Kesolei saying “every Palauan has a story” of interaction with Taiwan, whether traveling there for a holiday, education or medical treatment.

However, Taiwan’s allies are slowly being chipped away, as China puts the pressure on and seeks to penalize those that recognize self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing considers a Chinese territory.

El Salvador switched its allegiance last month, and Burkina Faso and the Dominican Republic severed ties with Taiwan earlier this year.

Those countries that continue to recognize Taiwan — particularly the six in the Pacific, where China is seeking to increase its influence — are feeling the pressure.

For tiny Palau, where tourism accounts for 42.3 percent of GDP, this pressure has come in the form of what the locals call the “China ban.”

In November last year, the Chinese government ordered tour operators to stop selling package tours to Palau, with reports that doing so could lead to fines.

Some insist that Palau has always been a blacklisted destination, but that until recently the Chinese government turned a blind eye.

Evan Rees, Asia-Pacific analyst at Stratfor, says China uses such bans — as well as the granting and withholding of Approved Destination Status (ADS) to countries — as “part of a larger toolkit for compelling behavior.”

Last year, South Korea was the subject of such a travel ban, after a row over its deployment of a US missile defense system, which had a devastating impact on tourism to the country during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The bans affect package tours booked through travel agencies, which accounts for about 45 percent of all Chinese tourists, said Rees, although independent Chinese travelers are still able to visit “banned” destinations.

One Palauan-based Chinese businessman said the word “Palau” had also been blocked as an Internet search term in China.

The impact of the ban on Palau has been stark.

The number of tourists from China has plummeted so dramatically that one airline flying charter flights between China and Palau stopped flights at the end of last month, because “the Chinese government made Palau an illegal tour destination possibly and most likely due to lack of diplomatic status.”

Palauan tour operators and government officials bridle at suggestions the ban has brought Palau to its knees — there were still 9,000 visitor arrivals in July — but occupancy rates at hotels have dropped and businesses are hurting.