The economic costs of Erdogan clinging to power

By Timur Kuran and Dani Rodrik

Turkey’s political model has long lost its luster, but a growing diplomatic crisis with the equally erratic administration of US President Donald Trump has now pushed the nation’s economy into a full-fledged currency crisis.

The Turkish lira has lost nearly half of its value over the past 12 months, and because Turkish banks and firms have borrowed heavily in foreign currency, the lira’s freefall threatens to bring much of the private sector down with it.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, having won the first election since Turkey’s formal change from a parliamentary to a presidential system in June, now governs the nation autocratically. He relies on government ministers selected more for their loyalty — and family ties to him — than for their competence.

For more than a decade, financial markets gave Erdogan, who was prime minister until 2014, the benefit of the doubt and supplied the Turkish economy with easy credit.

Economic growth became dependent on a steady flow of foreign capital to finance domestic consumption and flashy investments in housing, roads, bridges and airports. This kind of economic expansion rarely ends well. The only real question was when it would.

The immediate trigger was the Trump administration’s decision to use sanctions — and the threat of more — to press Turkey to release Andrew Brunson, an Izmir-based US evangelical pastor arrested during the purges that followed the failed coup against Erdogan in July 2016.

The crackdown has involved 80,000 arrests, 170,000 firings, the closure of 3,000 schools, dormitories and universities, and the dismissal of 4,400 judges and prosecutors.

These draconian measures were taken under emergency rule, generally under orders from Erdogan’s circle. Resistance to the suspension of basic liberties has been minimal, as media are heavily controlled and civil society has been emasculated through repression and the consequent climate of fear. Brunson is but one of many thousands accused of terrorism in the post-2016 crackdown.

Like every financial crisis enabled by unsustainable economic policies, finding a way out requires both immediate and medium-term remedies.

In the short run, the economy needs confidence-boosting measures to stabilize financial markets. Turkey’s central bank might need to raise interest rates, despite Erdogan’s deep aversion to such a move. A concrete and credible program of tightening fiscal discipline and restructuring private-sector debt is essential. The IMF may have to be called in for temporary financial assistance.

However, these short-term fixes do not address the economy’s long-term fragility, which is rooted in the personalistic autocracy that Erdogan has erected.

Turkey has never had an unblemished democracy. Prior to Erdogan’s ascent to power in 2003, its democracy was interrupted four times by military interventions. However, it had political checks and balances that constrained even the military, and power changed hands on numerous occasions through increasingly fair and free elections.

No individual since the end of World War II had acquired unchecked powers. Starting from a weak base when multiparty democracy was instituted in 1946, civil society had developed to the point that governments conferred with business associations, unions, academics, the press and various other private interest groups.