‘Consensus’ apologists must wake up

Every time the Democratic Progressive Party government suffers a diplomatic setback or belittlement of Taiwan’s sovereign standing internationally as a result of Chinese sabotage, pan-blue camp politicians are quick to blame the government, urging it to adhere to the so-called “1992 consensus.”

As soon as it was announced on Tuesday last week that Taiwan had severed ties with El Salvador because it intended to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) urged President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration “to seriously reconsider recognizing the 1992 consensus to avoid a snowball effect on Taiwan’s other diplomatic allies.”

Is the “consensus,” touted by the KMT as an understanding reached with Beijing that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means, really the remedy for Taiwan’s diplomatic problem?

Sadly, history has proved otherwise: If Beijing has agreed to both sides having their own interpretation of what “one China” means, as the pan-blup camp claims, why does it relentlessly seek to stifle the Republic of China’s (ROC) international space?

During his presidency, Ma made the “1992 consensus” the backbone of his cross-strait policy, but that did not stop China from poaching Gambia as an ally in 2013 or from incessantly trying to obstruct and downgrade the ROC’s presence on the international stage.

The truth is that there is no “consensus” as far as Beijing is concerned: It would never accept each side of the Strait having its own interpretation of what “China” means, because that would be tantamount to it accepting that there are two “Chinas.” The consensus is nothing but a “one China” poison pill.

The KMT and those trumpeting the “1992 consensus” need to look no further than a statement made by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday last week as evidence that China does not recognize each side of the Taiwan Strait having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Praising El Salvador’s decision to “recognize that there is one China in the world,” Wang said: “This further goes to show the ‘one China’ policy is in line with international norms, is the correct choice... and is the basis of China’s relations with any country.”

El Salvador’s departure not only proves again how self-deceiving the KMT has been with its fictional “consensus,” but also, sadly, suggests that it suffers from a heavy case of Stockholm syndrome: Rather than chiding China for its bullying and suppression of Taiwan’s international space, it demands that Taiwan concur with Beijing’s terms.

Beijing is globally and aggressively promoting its interpretation of “one China.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said that the Chinese embassy in Spain in October last year pressured the University of Salamanca into canceling a Taiwanese cultural event, and demanded that the school accept its “one China” principle and take measures to “avoid and eliminate the adverse effects.”

The Tsai administration deserves praise for standing firm, and refusing to compromise and accept a non-existent “consensus” that only serves China’s political agenda of diminishing the ROC’s sovereign standing and drawing Taiwan closer toward unification with China.