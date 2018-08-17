South Korea’s war on overwork leaves thousands worse off

By Benjamin Haas / The Guardian, SEOUL

Kim Jeong-cheol wakes up every morning at 6am to deliver packages to Seoul’s wealthier residents and spends every night ferrying those same people home after a night out, ending his working day well past midnight. He also works at a cosmetics distribution company he runs from his home with his wife.

Kim is one of many in South Korea’s capital to have taken on extra jobs as part of the unintended consequence of a law aimed at capping working hours and giving people more free time.

On July 1, South Korea cut the maximum weekly work hours to 52, down from 68.

However, the new regulation intended to combat long hours in Seoul’s steel and glass office towers has backfired for many doing manual or irregular labor, with people flocking to poorly regulated industries and facing pay cuts.

Kim added his delivery job — for South Korea’s national postal service — after the new law meant more office workers went home early, reducing the number of driving jobs at night.

Kim, who has three daughters to support through university, now works about 19 hours per day.

“We used to be a happy family, I spent a lot of time with my daughters and when I had some free time I read the Bible,” the 59-year-old said. “Lawmakers are just passing new laws, which only benefit the powerful and wealthy.”

Kim, whose income dropped 40 percent after the law went into effect, is not alone.

A woman who would give only her surname, Park, began working in a convenience store after she lost about 500,000 won (US$442) per month due to the cap on working hours.

A builder named Seo took a second job working as a type of unofficial bus service when hours were cut to comply with the law.

The South Korean National Assembly estimated that 150,000 workers would face an average pay cut of 410,000 won per month when the law was passed due to working less overtime.

About one-third of South Korea’s labor force work in jobs with irregular hours, such as construction, driving, cleaning or as convenience store clerks, government statistics showed.

In the 1960s, the nation’s economy expanded rapidly, turning a country still reeling from the 1950-1953 Korean War into the 12th-largest economy in a generation. It has produced national champions like Samsung, Hyundai and LG, massive conglomerates that wield significant political influence, but that achievement has come at the expense of leisure time.

South Korean workers have some of the longest working weeks among members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, behind only Mexico. Last year, the average person worked 2,024 hours, or about 38.9 hours per week.

The group of mostly developed economies does not include countries such as China and India, and developing countries tend to work more.

This grueling work environment has been blamed for a host of societal problems, from a low birth rate to plummeting productivity.

South Korean Minister of Gender Equality and Family Chung Hyun-back has called working hours “inhumanely long” and said they have contributed to the South’s rapidly aging society.

However, South Koreans still work about 340 more hours per year compared with workers in the UK and Australia — about nine additional standard work weeks — despite having relatively similar average incomes. They work about six additional weeks compared with counterparts in the US.